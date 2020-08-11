#Womensmonth sponsored by

Gugu Gumede lends voice to The Body Shop's #IsolatedNotAlone campaign

South Africa has among the highest levels of intimate partner violence in the world. With lockdown, many women and young girls who are in abusive or violent situations have been more trapped and isolated than before. The Body Shop is calling on South Africans to show their solidarity to those isolated with an abuser by sharing the hashtag #IsolatedNotAlone.