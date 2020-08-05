L'Oréal partners with POWA on Women's Month campaign

L'Oréal Paris has partnered with South African NGO People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) on the EmpoweRED campaign, which aims to raise funds to assist women affected by gender-based violence (GBV).

POWA provides advocacy, training, psychosocial support, legal services and shelters to survivors of abuse and violence.



For this campaign, L’Oréal Paris collaborated with 12 female social media influencers, who added their voices to the clarion call to combat the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa. The women also promote the L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature EmpoweRED lipstick range and L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Red Cream, as a portion of the sales in the month of August will be donated to POWA.







The EmpoweRED campaign will run throughout August, which is Women’s Month in South Africa.



“L’Oréal Paris is extremely proud of this partnership because of its alignment with the brand’s ethos of championing self-worth and promoting the empowerment of women. The empowerment of women has always been a priority for L’Oréal Paris. Our brand slogan 'Because You’re Worth It' is as relevant in today’s context where we grapple with GBV as it was 1973, when the focus was on the emancipation of women," says Marketa Havlik Liebenberg, general manager, L’Oréal Consumer Products Division.



Havlik-Liebenberg says she applauds POWA for its "incredible work" in helping vulnerable women rebuild their lives and move forward with renewed confidence.



POWA’s chief executive officer Mary Makgaba comments, “There is power and resilience within beauty and the collaborative partnership with L’Oréal Paris is important because it adds value and impacts the lives of ordinary South African women who are survivors of GBV."



Makgaba adds that resource mobilisation through this partnership will enable POWA to continue empowering women and create safe spaces for conversations while also offering shelter and counseling.