Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

East Coast RadioSo InteractiveAsk AfrikaOgilvy South AfricaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTopco MediaHybrid Media ConsultingLearning CurveDUO Marketing + CommunicationsJust DesignVicinity MediaDigital KungfuMachine_Hot 102.7FMMonetary LibraryEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Youth Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Field Marketing Managers Cape Town, Gqeberha (PE) and Bloemfontein
  • Digital Managing Editor Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    How and why young people buy

    13 Oct 2021
    Results of a study examining the brand and buying priorities of South African youth will be tabled at a virtual roundtable on 14 October. Hosted virtually by Yellowwood, a marketing strategy consultancy, the roundtable will unpack the external forces that influence the buying behaviour of the youth.
    Source:
    Source: www.pexels.com

    The discussion will be framed by the findings from the Yellowwood’s GenNext Youth Behaviour report. Yellowwood surveys 7,100 young people unpacks the behavioural and category dynamics key to brands understanding and reaching South Africa’s rapidly evolving youth segment.

    Sharing numbers-driven insights into youth behaviour, Yellowwood has assembled an expert panel to help roundtable participants analyse how the power of community and other influences drive the purchasing behaviour of young South Africans.
    All the Sunday Times GenNext 2021 winners!
    All the Sunday Times GenNext 2021 winners!

    9 Sep 2021


    Headline findings from the GenNext Youth Behaviour report indicate that, contrary to many popular misconceptions concerning youth and despite relatively low incomes, young South Africans represent significant spending power. In addition to autonomous decision making over pocket money, and beyond the actual value of cash at their disposal, youth also represent a significant source of economic influence, “having disproportionate sway over family and household consumption,” reports Refilwe Maluleke, MD at Yellowwood.

    Contrary to prevailing beliefs that youth are self-centred and disengaged, GenNext results show that youth are in fact very aware of - and care about - broader issues in their communities and South Africa at large.

    “Youth demonstrate a strikingly astute understanding of many macro issues and are increasingly active in being part of the solution,” observes Maluleke. Youth are understandably, uncertain about their future driven by real macro challenges the country faces such as Gender based violence (GBV) and job insecurities exacerbated by Covid-19. As such, brands have a “co-creation opportunity to connect with youth by helping them understand the world, navigate chaos, and find security or fun while also enabling exploration with minimal physical, social, professional, reputational, or financial risk,” elaborates Maluleke.

    Yellowwood’s interactive roundtable discussion, with fully-enabled audience participation will leverage these and many more insights to share how the GenNext Youth Behaviour report can help brands plan for future growth and sustainability.

    Findings from the GenNext Youth Behaviour report will be presented on 14 October. For more, go to https://eventslive.africa/register/yellowwood and use the event code: 2071.

    Read more: youth marketing, Yellowwood, Refilwe Maluleke

    Related

    All the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards finalists
    All the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards finalists23 Aug 2021
    #Newsmaker: Dhatchani Christian returns to South Africa as MD of Delta Victor Bravo
    #Newsmaker: Dhatchani Christian returns to South Africa as MD of Delta Victor Bravo9 Feb 2021
    Grey Africa appoints new Senior Traffic Manager and Strategist
    Grey AfricaGrey Africa appoints new Senior Traffic Manager and Strategist20 Oct 2020
    Sunday Times Gen Next Awards announces 2020 winners!
    Sunday Times Gen Next Awards announces 2020 winners!21 Aug 2020
    Image source: .
    Sunday Times Gen Next Awards announces 2020 category finalists1 Jul 2020
    HDI Youth Consultancy merges with marketing experts Yellowwood to ignite growth in the youth market space
    TBWAHDI Youth Consultancy merges with marketing experts Yellowwood to ignite growth in the youth market space15 Jun 2020
    Image source: Gallo/Getty Images.
    The 5 "S's" to understanding the youth mindset28 Feb 2020
    Ntombizamasala Hlophe.
    #BizTrends2020: The future of work in adland23 Jan 2020

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz