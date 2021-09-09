All the Sunday Times GenNext 2021 winners!

Nike has maintained its perennial popularity with SA’s youth, claiming an 8th consecutive Overall Coolest Brand award, while also bagging the Coolest Clothing Brand and Coolest Footwear Brand awards at the 17th Sunday Times
GenNext Awards. Apple placed overall second, while luxury brand Louis Vuitton moved into overall third spot from its 9th place position in 2020.
The Sunday Times
GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals. The 2021 survey polled more than 6,000 young people aged 8-13 years (Tweens), 14 to 18 years (Teens), 18 to 24 years (Young Adults), and 25 to 30 years (Young Professionals).
Eben Gewers, head of sales at Arena Events – which owns Sunday Times
GenNext – believes the survey continues to deliver value, particularly during the economic uncertainty brought about by the Covid-pandemic. “It’s been a challenging 18 months to say the least, so having knowledge of shifts in youth attitude to products and brands - at a time when many families are economically stretched - is vital for marketers in shaping their future strategies.”
Refilwe Malukeke, MD of Yellowwood, which conducts the Sunday Times
GenNext survey, says the behavioural portion of the 2021 research highlights three levers that brands can use to build trust with young people and ultimately drive consideration and preference: accessibility, authenticity and community.
“In addition to availability, brands can make themselves accessible by showing up in spaces where young people are in a relevant way. They can achieve authenticity by being consistent in everything they do, and finally consider the kind of positive impact they can have on communities or tribes that matter to young people,” says Maluleke.
New categories
This year also saw the introduction of new categories reflecting rapid innovation and consumer technology adoption: Coolest Online Store
(winner: Takealot.com), Coolest Technology Brand
(winner: Samsung), Coolest Digital Learning Platform
(winner: YouTube), and Coolest Fitness Device
(winner: Apple Watch). For the first time, young people over 18 years of age were polled on their preference for alcohol brands - amongst this cohort, Savannah Cider was the most popular alcoholic beverage.
In addition to polling consumer brand preference, the survey also polls youth on the personal brands of celebrities, entertainers and sportspeople. World Cup-winning Springbok Rugby Captain Siya Kolisi was named Coolest Local Sportsperson, DJ Kabza de Small was voted as the Coolest Local Club DJ, while Cassper Nyovest was awarded as the Coolest Online Influencer, and the Coolest Local Celeb of 2021.
MetroFM once again triumphed as the Coolest Radio Station, with The Queen being the Coolest Local TV Programme.
All the winnersCoolest Banks
: Capitec BankCoolest Cellphones
: SamsungCoolest Clothing Stores
: Mr. Price / MRPCoolest Domestic Airlines
: SAA / South African AirwaysCoolest Clothing Brands
: NikeCoolest Hotels - NEW
: Sun City HotelCoolest Shopping Malls
: Mall of AfricaCoolest Online Store – NEW
: TakealotCoolest Companies to work for
: MercedesCoolest Telecomms Providers
: TelkomCoolest Tinned Food
: WoolworthsCoolest Public Transport Brand - NEW
: UberCoolest Motor Vehicles
: Mercedes BenzCoolest Stationery Store
: CNACoolest Petrol Stations
: EngenCoolest Local Entertainment Places
:Sun CityCoolest Console/Computer Games
: FIFACoolest Technology Brand – NEW
: SamsungCoolest Weekly Newspapers
: Sunday TimesCoolest Ice-Creams
: Magnum Ice CreamCoolest Campaign Targeted at Youth
: Nike CampaignCoolest TV Channels
: Nickelodeon (305)Coolest Local TV Programmes/series - NEW
: The QueenCoolest Cartoon Shows
: Regular ShowCoolest Kids TV Channels
: Cartoon Network (301)Coolest Advertising Medium
: TikTokCoolest Music Store/website/streaming
: SpotifyCoolest Radio Stations
: Metro FMCoolest Breakfast Cereals
: Kellogg’s Corn FlakesCoolest Grocery Stores
: WoolworthsCoolest Fast Food Places
: McDonaldsCoolest Restaurants
: McDonaldsCoolest Energy Products
: Red BullCoolest Snacks
: DoritosCoolest Cold Drinks
: Coca ColaCoolest Universities
: University of Cape Town / UCTCoolest Sweets
: MaynardsCoolest Chocolates
: LindtCoolest TV/streaming/content channels/platforms
: NetflixCoolest Online Influencer
: Cassper NyovestCoolest Gaming Console
: Playstation ConsolesCoolest Male Deodorants
: NiveaCoolest Female Deodrants
: PlayGirlCoolest Feminine Hygiene Products
: AlwaysCoolest Specialist Health Stores
:ClicksCoolest Make-Up Brands
: AvonCoolest Social Media Platforms
: WhatsAppCoolest Soap Bars
: DoveCoolest Haircare Products
: Dark & LovelyCoolest Spreads - NEW
: NutellaCoolest Mobile Game
: Subway SurfersCoolest Local Sportsperson – NEW
: Siya KolisiCoolest Local Radio DJ – NEW
: DJ Fresh / Thato SikwaneCoolest Local Club Dj’S - NEW
: DJ Kabza de SmallCoolest Local Celeb - NEW
: Casper NyovestCoolest Shoe/Footwear Brands
: NikeCoolest Brand Overall
: NikeCoolest Skincare Products
: NiveaCoolest Colleges
: Boston City CollegeCoolest Toy Store
: Toys R UsCoolest Food Delivery App
: Uber EatsCoolest Fitness App - NEW
: Nike Running App Coolest Insurance companies - NEW
: OutsuranceDigital learning platform - NEW
: YouTubeCoolest Loyalty programme - NEW
: Pick ‘n Pay Smart ShopperCoolest Fitness Device - NEW
: Apple WatchCoolest Sauces - NEW
: NandosCoolest Hot beverage - NEW
: Nestle Hot ChocolateCoolest Cold beverage - NEW
: Coca ColaCoolest Shower Gel- NEW
: Nivea Shower GelCoolest Alcohol*- NEW
: Savanna Cider