  Music Scheduler Johannesburg
  Content Producer Johannesburg
  Ad Sales Exec Durban
  Marketing Manager - Commercial Radio Station Johannesburg
  Direct Radio Sales Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    The East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp is back!

    12 Oct 2021
    Issued by: East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is proud to present the fourth instalment of the outdoor bootcamp fitness event to be held on 23 October 2021 at Chris Saunders Park.
    The East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp is back!
    The East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp is all about positive energy and celebrating your body. So, get your bestie and come dressed in your favorite active wear gear. Grab some sunscreen, a water bottle, a cap, towel, and a yoga mat and get ready to fuel your body with a two-hour bootcamp session hosted by Stacey Norman.

    Gates open at 07:00am and classes begin at 08:00am.

    Get ready for a morning filled with some of KZN’s best fitness instructors. Angela Smith will lead a full body functional HIIT class called Barre. Xoliswa Nkosi will instruct the pump kick and boxing class whilst Keri Miller ends the morning with a good yoga session.

    East Coast Radio wouldn’t be KZN’s number-one hit music station without a full morning of jam-packed hit music, an exclusive branded goodie bag and lots more!

    Strict Covid-19 protocols will be observed so remember to wear your mask.

    Kickstart your summer the right way by purchasing your tickets via ecr.co.za at R120. There is a R5,000 cash to be won to one person who purchases an early bird ticket, before 15 October.

    Get ready to sweat it out!

    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.

