Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Entravision Africa previously 365 DigitalGrey AfricaeMediaPrimedia BroadcastingTBWAHustle MediaIMC ConferenceRocket Creative Design & DisplayPrimedia OutdoorRand ShowOFM RadioBusiness and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicBurger KingLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Grow your IT company on MyBroadband

18 Apr 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Advertising on MyBroadband presents an outstanding opportunity to build trust in your brand and find new customers among loyal readers.
Grow your IT company on MyBroadband

MyBroadband is the ultimate platform for South African IT and telecommunications companies to promote their products and services.

By advertising your offerings on South Africa's largest and most influential IT publication, you give your company the best chance to reach new customers and grow its brand.

This is because MyBroadband has an audience of 3 million, which includes the following influential readers:

  • CEOs, directors, and executives – 400,000
  • Business owners – 275,000
  • Decision makers – 1.8 Million

For many of these important tech professionals, MyBroadband is the first website they open each morning and the last one they close before going to sleep.

Therefore, advertising on MyBroadband presents an outstanding opportunity to build trust in your brand and find new customers among these loyal readers.

Marketing opportunities

MyBroadband offers a wide range of effective marketing products that offer broad reach and an impressive ROI.

These include, but are not limited to:

  • Sponsored articles
  • Social media promotions
  • Display takeovers and banners
  • What’s Next interviews
  • Dedicated mailers

Our marketing team is ready to assist you and will manage your entire campaign – from audience targeting and performance optimisation to in-depth reporting.

Click here to learn more about advertising on MyBroadband.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: MyBroadband, Broad Media

Related

Daily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers
Broad MediaDaily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers4 Apr 2023
South Africa's biggest-ever mobile network quality test kicks off
Broad MediaSouth Africa's biggest-ever mobile network quality test kicks off27 Mar 2023
Sponsored articles on TopAuto - Trusted by South African car buyers
Broad MediaSponsored articles on TopAuto - Trusted by South African car buyers22 Mar 2023
The best way to reach SMEs in South Africa
Broad MediaThe best way to reach SMEs in South Africa14 Mar 2023
BusinessTech - The best place to advertise your brand
Broad MediaBusinessTech - The best place to advertise your brand7 Mar 2023
Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is here
Broad MediaSmart Money with Alishia Seckam is here21 Feb 2023
The ultimate B2B marketing platform for South African ICT companies
Broad MediaThe ultimate B2B marketing platform for South African ICT companies14 Feb 2023
400,000 South African investors in one place
Broad Media400,000 South African investors in one place8 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz