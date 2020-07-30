Bronwyn Williams stars in Pulp Non-Fiction on Bizcommunity

Bizcommunity is pleased to announce a regular column by trend consultant, analyst and strategist Bronwyn Williams, as an addition to our daily content mix.

The play on the cult movie title was inspired by the open secret that the up-to 10 books per week ordered by Williams, are the raw material for her rigorous intellectual scope, which provide a welcome antidote to a sea of softer (pulp) opinion pieces.

Jessica Tennant, senior editor: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity, said she was confident that the well-known trend contributor’s broad range of expertise from fintech to alternative economic models, futures and trends, would provide great value for business audiences.Bizcommunity’s creative director Terry Levin said William’s response to her suggestion that the column be titled “Pulp Non-Fiction” was: “That's amazing 'Pulp Non-Fiction'. Why not?”.The column will be a short form round-up of the author’s social media posts, book recommendations and inspirations, published every Friday from the beginning of August 2020. We look forward to sharing the unique insights of one of South Africa’s most highly regarded business intellectuals, to coincide with Women’s Month, especially at a time when gender bias issues are so relevant in the public domain.