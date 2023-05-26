Industries

Africa


Human8 secures strategic partnership with Japan-based SevenSeas

26 May 2023
Issued by: Human8
Human8 (previously known as InSites Consulting), the new human-driven consultancy, today announced a strategic community partnership with Japan-based SevenSeas Marketing Research, the local reference for customer-centric intelligence. The partnership supports Human8's global ambitions, with a clear focus on helping SevenSeas to successfully bring communities to its clients in Japan.
Human8 secures strategic partnership with Japan-based SevenSeas

Alongside its ambitious buy-and-build journey of the past five years, Human8 has also invested in strategic regional partnerships, expanding its community technology and services reach across the globe. In early 2021, the global group announced its LatAm partnership with Provokers, spanning seven offices across the region. The partnership provides widespread access to Human8 communities in the region and enables Provokers to serve its own global clients.

Today, Human8 is targeting the Asia Pacific region again, following successful acquisitions of ABN Impact (Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Seoul) and Answer Global (Taipei). The global community pioneer is now looking at Japan, the third biggest market for research services within APAC.

“Our shared vision on the future of consumer insights, our strong focus on consultative services and the complementarity in terms of geography, form a strong foundation for this strategic partnership in Japan. Via our collaboration, SevenSeas can benefit from our community expertise and technology and our award-winning innovative research approaches. SevenSeas can also tap into the vast experience of our people - from insight consultants and data scientists to strategists and technologists - which will help them optimally service clients in the Japanese market.” says Maz Amirahmadi, managing director APAC at Human8.

“We are very proud to join this strategic partnership with Human8. It’s exciting to work with their pioneering community technology and expertise. Combined with SevenSeas’ wealth of Japanese market and consumer knowledge, we bring a strong and innovative offer to the Japanese market.” says Hideyuki (Yuki) Niwa, president and CEO at SevenSeas Marketing Research.

With this partnership, Human8 now unites a creative, smart and ambitious group of +900 people across 24 offices and eight partner hubs across six continents under one vision: Connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

Human8
South Africa's only human-driven consultancy that connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change.
InSites Consulting, Human8

