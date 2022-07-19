Are you suffering from infobesity?

Many organisations are facing a new phenomenon called infobesity - or information overload - which is negatively impacting their ability to make decisions. In theory, having so much information should be a positive, but only if you can effectively work through it, triangulate it and optimise the use of it to inform business decisions.

The innovation space is no different. Innovation testing drives innovation success. However, one future phenomenon innovation research has not yet stepped into is big data and the benefit and complexity presented by infobesity.

Innovation research is typically run in a siloed project. This works well within the space, and it is for this reason that we should not completely reinvent the wheel. In fact, the wheel should not be the focus, but rather the tyre. While different tyres have different functions, the purpose of the Ask Afrika 'tyre' is to get you to your destination more efficiently by enhancing the value received from your innovation research through the addition of TGI.

We turn big data into big insights through our Big Insights Strategic Solutions. Our Big Insights Strategic Solution transforms your data, our data and other data into structured information and then into big Insights that drive business action.

How does our Big Insights Strategic Solution help marketers reach their destination more efficiently?

Generally, what marketing teams do after receiving innovation research results is to pull together brand plans based on those results. These brand plans usually include two important elements: who the target customer is, and how you can reach these customers. By incorporating TGI in our innovation research approach, Ask Afrika can reduce the steps and work required by your marketing teams by incorporating these brand plans into your overall research results. Ultimately, we’re taking advantage of the infobesity trend to make the lives of your marketing teams simpler and more efficient.

We can even use TGI to identify innovation opportunities and link these opportunities to untapped customer segments.

The innovation research techniques we cover include:

Claims testing

Pack testing

Concept testing

Product testing

Optimisation through conjoint analysis (used for packaging, concepts etc)

Price optimisation

and others…

Other tools at our disposal include partnering with various platform providers that provide us with access to features which we recommend based on our expertise. We use these tech solutions to drive ease of insights consumption which reduces the amount of effort you need to exert to drive business outcomes through your research results and other internal data.

While the core approach to innovation research has been tried, tested and remains valid, there are areas of opportunity that will launch a brands innovation testing into the future. The Ask Afrika innovation toolbox enables this future-focused drive, in the process achieving efficiency and value-driven research.

