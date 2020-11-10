Smart-Cnnect revolutionises staff training

The Medicare Health group of pharmacies are now training their staff using the Smart-Cnnect™ app, a digital staff training mobile application that is fully customisable to an array of environments.

Regan du Preez, head of business development for Smart Media, says: “As an in-store innovator we partnered with e-learning experts Cnnect™ to provide our customers with an innovative way to train staff on the move. Training no longer needs to take hours of productivity away nor cost copious amounts of money, which is the traditional way to conduct training. The digital age calls for an innovative solution that can be tailored, while at the same time being convenient and cost-effective.”There are one of two ways the platform can be used in retail environments. Either for training of internal staff or suppliers can jump on board to train staff on their product and even book out categories exclusively. The latter strategy ensures that brands are at the top of mind for on-the-ground staff who interact with customers directly.“We're incredibly excited to partner with Smart-Cnnect. Their platform means we can now train anyone, anywhere, anytime at a very low cost. It's going to have a big impact on the satisfaction of our people and our sales,” says Tim Knapp, Medicare Health CEO.The platform features an interactive environment with a gamified approach that makes the experience more fun and engaging. Since the launch it has achieved incredible results.Staff can engage in the training using their mobile devices in any place, at any time. This flexibility has recently been seen in one of Smart-Cnnect’s retail partners where 100% of the users are engaging with the app and scoring 85% per quiz across the courses with an average completion rate of 97% on all downloaded courses. This has a direct impact on sales and the average user spends 6,7 hours per month on the app. Acquiring category, product and continuous professional development (CPD) training has never been easier in the retail pharmacy environment.“The platform enables retailers to garner valuable insights through analytics, which then means that engagement can be further customised according to the pharmacy staff and pharmacists' needs. With these insights, we have already expanded into the training of clinic sisters in our retailers partners as well,” concludes du Preez.Established in 2004, Smart Media is an in-store innovator that provides South African retailers with 360° solutions designed to entrench brand loyalty with shoppers. It delivers integrated in-store advertising offerings that encompass every step of the shopper journey.Smart Media inspires confidence with retailers through innovation in the in-store media space as it continuously looks for new ways to create magical moments between a brand and its customers. Designed to educate the customer and drive sales, the Smart Media in-store advertising value proposition keeps brands top of mind in an increasingly competitive market.