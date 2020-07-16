Amazon's new Dash Cart lets shoppers skip the checkout line

Amazon is rolling out smart shopping carts that automatically scan items as they're placed inside the trolley, allowing customers to skip the checkout line.

How to use Dash Cart

Amazon says that its new Dash Cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items put in the cart. When shoppers exit through the store’s Amazon Dash Cart lane, sensors automatically identify the cart, and payment is processed using the credit card on the customer's Amazon account.Amazon's Dash Cart is specifically designed for small- to medium-sized grocery trips, and fits two grocery bags or fewer. The cart will first be made available at the Woodland Hills Amazon grocery store set to open in California later this year.To start using the Dash Cart, you’ll scan a QR code in the Amazon app with the reader on the cart. You then place your one or two bags in the cart and begin shopping. As you add items in the cart, you’ll need to wait to hear a beep. If the cart turns orange, it wasn’t able to read the item and you’ll need to try again.In addition to the sensor tech, the cart has a screen at the top that allows customers to access their Alexa Shopping List and check things off, as well as view their current subtotal. The cart will also be equipped with coupon scanner where you can apply the coupons as you shop.When you’re done shopping, simply exit through the store’s Amazon Dash Cart lane, and the receipt will be emailed to you.