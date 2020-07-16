Sappi Valida brings natural cellulose advantages to responsible, eco-friendly hand sanitiser formulation

As the world emerges from various states of Covid-19 lockdown and the 'new normal' still presents many unknowns, one thing we know for sure is that it is imperative to adhere to stringent hygienic measures. We at Sappi are very cognisant of the impact that the daily use of hygiene products can have on our skin and the environment. With the significant increase in consumption of hand sanitisers, we are excited to introduce Sappi's Valida natural cellulose product for the formulation of more skin- and planet-friendly solutions.