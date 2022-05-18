Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

OliverInsight SurveyDistellStilesdmg events AfricaMpactPyrotecEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Driver Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Shoprite establishes R8.9bn B-BBEE employee trust

    18 May 2022
    JSE-listed Shoprite Holdings has, through its subsidiary Shoprite Checkers Propriety Limited, established a Black Economic Empowerment transaction through formation of the Shoprite Employee Trust.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Shoprite Checkers will issue 40 million shares valued at a total of R8.9bn to its South African employees "to recognise their valued contribution and ensure their ongoing participation in the Shoprite Group’s continued growth and success", the company said. The transaction will increase Shoprite Checkers’ effective Black empowerment ownership to 19.2%.

    The Shoprite Employee Trust has been established on a non-vesting, evergreen basis which will be primarily facilitated by Shoprite Checkers on a notional basis. Employees who are employed in the Republic of South Africa, of which there are currently 126,000, will benefit directly through the Shoprite Employee Trust, as unitholders in the trust, whilst non-RSA employees, of which there are currently 16,000, will receive equivalent benefits through their respective payroll.

    PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa launches R1.6bn BBBEE employee share ownership scheme
    PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa launches R1.6bn BBBEE employee share ownership scheme

    6 Apr 2022


    Dividend entitlements are linked to a Shoprite Holdings dividend per share to ensure that the benefits which flow to employees are transparent and that employees recognise the tangible benefits of the Shoprite Group continuing to achieve strong operational and financial results.

    The company said the transaction is in line with the Shoprite Group’s core values of recognising the valued role its employees play in the growth and success of the Shoprite Group. "Furthermore, the improvement of employees’ lives is an imperative, especially in the economic context of the countries in which the Shoprite Group operates. The Shoprite Employee Trust has been established on a non-vesting, evergreen basis in order to create a long-term B-BBEE shareholder in Shoprite Checkers, for the benefit of the Shoprite Group’s employees," Shoprite said.

    "The transaction is intended to retain, motivate and incentivise the employees of the Shoprite Group to continue to contribute towards its success going forward. The transaction represents a material step that has been taken in strengthening the relationship between the Shoprite Group and its employees for the benefit of the Shoprite Group," it added.

    Pick n Pay's big plans: New brands, cost-cutting, Boxer expansion and omnichannel growth
    Pick n Pay's big plans: New brands, cost-cutting, Boxer expansion and omnichannel growth

    2 hours ago


    Impact on headline earnings

    Shoprite Checkers will provide a R888m contribution which will allow for the subscription of 10% of the shares to be held by the Shoprite Employee Trust with the balance of shares funded on a notional basis by Shoprite Checkers. Furthermore, an initial distribution of R77m for the six-month period to 2 January 2022 will be received by eligible RSA and non-RSA employees.

    The Shoprite Group anticipates the impact of the transaction on the Shoprite Group’s headline earnings to be a reduction in the region of 2.7%. This is based on the initial distribution to be paid relative to the Shoprite Group’s headline earnings from continuing operations for the 6-month period to 2 January 2022. This transaction will not have an impact on the shares in issue in Shoprite Holdings.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Shoprite, Shoprite Group, Black Economic Empowerment, B-BBEE, Shoprite Holdings, SA retail

    Related

    Pick n Pay's big plans: New brands, cost-cutting, Boxer expansion and omnichannel growth
    Pick n Pay's big plans: New brands, cost-cutting, Boxer expansion and omnichannel growth2 hours ago
    South African retail racks up R516bn in annual sales
    South African retail racks up R516bn in annual sales12 May 2022
    How Shoprite uses AI, machine learning to tackle food waste
    How Shoprite uses AI, machine learning to tackle food waste6 May 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Dozens of TFG stores damaged during KZN floods26 Apr 2022
    Image supplied: Shoprite is donating food and water to flood-affected communities in KZN
    Shoprite donates food to affected communities in KZN21 Apr 2022
    PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa launches R1.6bn BBBEE employee share ownership scheme
    PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa launches R1.6bn BBBEE employee share ownership scheme6 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz