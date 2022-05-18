Shoprite establishes R8.9bn B-BBEE employee trust

JSE-listed Shoprite Holdings has, through its subsidiary Shoprite Checkers Propriety Limited, established a Black Economic Empowerment transaction through formation of the Shoprite Employee Trust.

Source: Supplied

Shoprite Checkers will issue 40 million shares valued at a total of R8.9bn to its South African employees "to recognise their valued contribution and ensure their ongoing participation in the Shoprite Group’s continued growth and success", the company said. The transaction will increase Shoprite Checkers’ effective Black empowerment ownership to 19.2%.The Shoprite Employee Trust has been established on a non-vesting, evergreen basis which will be primarily facilitated by Shoprite Checkers on a notional basis. Employees who are employed in the Republic of South Africa, of which there are currently 126,000, will benefit directly through the Shoprite Employee Trust, as unitholders in the trust, whilst non-RSA employees, of which there are currently 16,000, will receive equivalent benefits through their respective payroll.Dividend entitlements are linked to a Shoprite Holdings dividend per share to ensure that the benefits which flow to employees are transparent and that employees recognise the tangible benefits of the Shoprite Group continuing to achieve strong operational and financial results.The company said the transaction is in line with the Shoprite Group’s core values of recognising the valued role its employees play in the growth and success of the Shoprite Group. "Furthermore, the improvement of employees’ lives is an imperative, especially in the economic context of the countries in which the Shoprite Group operates. The Shoprite Employee Trust has been established on a non-vesting, evergreen basis in order to create a long-term B-BBEE shareholder in Shoprite Checkers, for the benefit of the Shoprite Group’s employees," Shoprite said."The transaction is intended to retain, motivate and incentivise the employees of the Shoprite Group to continue to contribute towards its success going forward. The transaction represents a material step that has been taken in strengthening the relationship between the Shoprite Group and its employees for the benefit of the Shoprite Group," it added.