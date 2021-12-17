FestiveTogether: Game encourages kindness through Twitter Mosaic

Leading retailer, Game, is looking to change up the narrative on Twitter this festive season by encouraging people to share kindness with their friends and family through its Compliments of the Season campaign. Using a Twitter Mosaic, the retailer is asking people to tag someone on Twitter with a compliment and spread some festive cheer.
"Our insight for this campaign comes from seeing how the Twitter Streets can sometimes be quite mean and insults fly. We decided what better way to bring our Compliments of the Season campaign to life than by asking people to give each other a compliment. 2021 has been another tough year and the Festive Season is all about spreading love and well wishes, so why not give Twitter users a chance to do just that,” says Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing at Game.
Game has enlisted the support of some of South Africa’s much-loved influencers on Twitter to help spread the compliments and their followers are embracing the campaign.
To further encourage Twitter users to take part and share their Compliments of the Season, Game is giving away three R2,500 shopping vouchers to those who have entered the competition by being part of the festive mosaic. Twitter users simply need to tag someone on Twitter, give them a compliment and mention @Game_Stores with the #GotGame to join the mosaic and stand a chance of winning one of the vouchers.
Game has also extended the activation to some of its stores where people can take a Festive Selfie in front of a photobooth and stand the chance to win a R5,000 by also simply mentioning @Game_Stores with the #GotGame.
With the Festive season fast approaching, this is Game’s way of giving back to their customers with a shopping voucher and also spreading some love and cheer across Mzansi.
The holiday cheer is already underway – Have a look! https://twitter.com/Game_Stores