Register for the CMO Summit, free tickets available to Biz readers

The CMO Summit is taking place on 12 September 2014 at the Sandton Convention Centre, from 9am to 8pm. This year’s summit is themed ‘The Future of Marketing’, covering topics such as preparing for a digital future, gaining actionable insights for improving CX, get up to speed on AI and analytics, and more!
Learn from Africa's top marketing leaders, including respected CMOs, digital marketing experts, CX innovators and academics. There are over 150 speakers attending the summit, with the likes of Khensani Nobanda (Nedbank), Martin Neethling (PepsiCo), Thebe Ikalafeng (Brand Africa), Katherine Madley (Massmart), Su-Lise Tessendorf-Louw (Mr D Food), to name but a few of the noteworthy industry leaders who will be sharing their insights.
While tickets cost R200 each, Bizcommunity is offering readers the opportunity to register for the summit for free, using the promo code. Register now at www.cmosummit.co.za using Bizcommunity as the invite code to secure your free ticket!
