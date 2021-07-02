New Under Armour brand house opens in Canal Walk

Apollo Brands, the official distributor of Under Armour in South Africa, unveiled its latest Under Armour speciality concept store located at Canal Walk in Cape Town.

Located at Canal Walk Shopping Centre, the new Under Armour Brand House features 218sqm of retail space and was designed to deliver an immersive brand experience with displays designed to inform and inspire customers.Under Armour Brand House offers customers advice and solutions that are tailored to their unique training, running or sporting needs, including technical footwear, compression, apparel and accessories.Democratically inclined, the Canal Walk store is the first store in South Africa to feature Under Armour’s curvy mannequin range and a bra bar for women.Speaking at the chain-cutting ceremony on 26 June, Gareth Kemp, MD of Apollo Brands, said, “We are thrilled to have opened our third Brand House in the Mother City and officially our 16th store nationwide, offering shoppers an unparalleled shopping experience."The global pandemic continues to affect so many sectors and therefore we are extremely proud that we are able to make such a bold move considering the current economic climate. It is testament to the focused direction and innovation that is driving the brand both locally and on a global stage.”Media, athletes and friends of the brand were among the guests invited to experience the new store including, Under Armour brand ambassadors: Aneeka Buys, Nomvula Khuzwayo , Abbi Mcduling, Bauke Hannekom and Sam Xulu.Guests were welcomed and introduced to the brand's technologies in the categories Train, Run, Studio and Golf apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids.The new Under Armour Canal Walk scan be found at Shop 462, Upper Mall Level and will be open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 9pm.