New Under Armour brand house opens in Canal Walk

According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com.ByEvan-Lee Courie
After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021...ByEvan-Lee Courie
Apollo Brands, the official distributor of Under Armour in South Africa, unveiled its latest Under Armour speciality concept store located at Canal Walk in Cape Town.
Source: Supplied
Located at Canal Walk Shopping Centre, the new Under Armour Brand House features 218sqm of retail space and was designed to deliver an immersive brand experience with displays designed to inform and inspire customers.
Under Armour Brand House offers customers advice and solutions that are tailored to their unique training, running or sporting needs, including technical footwear, compression, apparel and accessories.
Democratically inclined, the Canal Walk store is the first store in South Africa to feature Under Armour’s curvy mannequin range and a bra bar for women.
Source: Supplied
Speaking at the chain-cutting ceremony on 26 June, Gareth Kemp, MD of Apollo Brands, said, “We are thrilled to have opened our third Brand House in the Mother City and officially our 16th store nationwide, offering shoppers an unparalleled shopping experience.
"The global pandemic continues to affect so many sectors and therefore we are extremely proud that we are able to make such a bold move considering the current economic climate. It is testament to the focused direction and innovation that is driving the brand both locally and on a global stage.”
Media, athletes and friends of the brand were among the guests invited to experience the new store including, Under Armour brand ambassadors: Aneeka Buys, Nomvula Khuzwayo , Abbi Mcduling, Bauke Hannekom and Sam Xulu.
Guests were welcomed and introduced to the brand's technologies in the categories Train, Run, Studio and Golf apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids.
The new Under Armour Canal Walk scan be found at Shop 462, Upper Mall Level and will be open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 9pm.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.