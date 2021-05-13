Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Babies R Us introduces wellness centre with on-site nursing sister

13 May 2021
Babies R Us South Africa has expanded its baby product retail offering with a dedicated family-orientated wellness and care department.


Designed in close collaboration with healthcare professionals, the new personalised wellness solution offers a bespoke range of health and care products, bringing a feel-good factor to pregnancy, parenthood and holistic family wellbeing, accompanied by clinical backup and expert advice by an on-site nursing sister.

“We view health and wellness as a major category opportunity, especially as we continue to offer value through competitive pricing and appealing promotions. The product assortment is specifically tailored for mum’s needs from natural supplements, traditional treatments covering cold and flu meds, to fertility, and breastfeeding supplements including milk lactation bars,” says Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager Toys R Us and Babies R Us SA.

BabyYumYum Product of the Year Awards 2020 winners announced

Parenting and lifestyle portal BabyYumYum has announced the winners of its Product of the Year Awards for 2020...

4 Nov 2020


A one-stop shop within a shop


The retailer's push into health and wellness targets a growing demand from existing customers and ushers a new generation of parents, babies and children to the Babies R Us brand.

“The new generation of digitally-savvy, health-conscious parents are searching for convenient, one-stop solutions for healthy pregnancies, breastfeeding support as well as healthy babies and kids that adapt to their unique needs and lifestyles and Babies R Us Wellness meets this need,” adds Jacoby.

By integrating a shop within a shop, Babies R Us SA says it's delivering a novel personal health solution that meets the needs of the customer, making the experience more personalised and meaningful.

Clicks to buy Pick n Pay pharmacies

Clicks Group will acquire Pick n Pay's retail pharmacy business, including 25 in-store pharmacies which will be rebranded to Clicks...

3 days ago


"With a strong foothold and trusted brand Babies R Us SA is in a unique position to bridge both worlds – combining clinical know-how with consumer insights to develop solutions that meet the growing and evolving needs of new parents and healthy living," the retailer says.

Babies R Us Wellness is currently available at the Gateway and Pavilion branches, but the format will be expanded to more stores.
Comment

Read more: maternal health, Toys R Us, Babies R Us, babywear, baby products, babycare

Related

Call for more midwives as millions die in childbirth6 May 2021
South Africa needs to change direction on maternal health to solve child malnutrition9 Mar 2021
BabyYumYum Product of the Year Awards 2020 winners announced4 Nov 2020
Why Kenya's pro-poor health financing reforms miss their mark23 Oct 2020
#DoBizZA: Quirky skincare for kids courtesy of SA brand Nunuki30 Sep 2020
Why people don't get emergency medical care in time: a study in South Africa13 Jul 2020
Mid-Sized Independent Retailers Group formed to save the 'missing middle'21 May 2020
Dis-Chem to acquire Baby City for R430m15 May 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz