Clicks to buy Pick n Pay pharmacies

Woolworths has launched two new digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try On and Virtual Consultations, which are designed to help consumers reinvent their beauty shopping experience at home and gain more confidence before making a purchase.
Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable.Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
Clicks Group will acquire Pick n Pay's retail pharmacy business, including 25 in-store pharmacies which will be rebranded to Clicks.
Image credit: Clicks
In terms of the proposed transaction, Clicks will acquire the pharmacy licences and ethical drug stock, while all staff employed in the pharmacies will transfer from Pick n Pay to Clicks.
Growing national Clicks presence
Clicks is the largest retail pharmacy network in the country and the acquisition will increase its national presence to 632 pharmacies.
Vikesh Ramsunder, chief executive officer of Clicks Group, said the acquisition of the pharmacy chain from Pick n Pay accelerates the strategy of extending the convenience and accessibility of the Clicks pharmacy network. “Currently 50% of the country’s population live within 6 kilometres of a Clicks pharmacy and we aim to improve this over time as we get closer to customers.”
“We welcome the opportunity to bring our experience in retail pharmacy to customers of Pick n Pay,” he said.
Exeo Capital has announced an investment into Maia Group, a holding company focused on consumer health businesses including Wellness Warehouse and True Health Holdings...
25 Mar 2021
Pick n Pay chief operating officer Adrian Naude said: “Pick n Pay has only held a relatively small number of pharmacies over the years. We have recently set out our key strategic objectives in terms of future growth, and these do not include the development of a large pharmacy division.
"Our main objectives in terms of transferring our pharmacy business have been to ensure that our customers have a seamless transition and maintain the quality of service they have been used to with Pick n Pay, and that our pharmacy staff are looked after. We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Clicks on both of these objectives.”
The proposed transaction is subject to approval by competition and regulatory authorities.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.