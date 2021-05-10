Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Woolworths rolls out virtual beauty services in SA
    Woolworths has launched two new digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try On and Virtual Consultations, which are designed to help consumers reinvent their beauty shopping experience at home and gain more confidence before making a purchase.
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • SAB plans launch of new B-BBEE scheme Zenzele Kabili
    South African Breweries (SAB) will be launching a new B-BBEE scheme, called SAB Zenzele Kabili, later this month. This will be replacing the old SAB Zenzele scheme, which reaches maturity this May.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Clicks to buy Pick n Pay pharmacies

10 May 2021
Clicks Group will acquire Pick n Pay's retail pharmacy business, including 25 in-store pharmacies which will be rebranded to Clicks.

Image credit: Clicks

In terms of the proposed transaction, Clicks will acquire the pharmacy licences and ethical drug stock, while all staff employed in the pharmacies will transfer from Pick n Pay to Clicks.

Growing national Clicks presence


Clicks is the largest retail pharmacy network in the country and the acquisition will increase its national presence to 632 pharmacies.

Vikesh Ramsunder, chief executive officer of Clicks Group, said the acquisition of the pharmacy chain from Pick n Pay accelerates the strategy of extending the convenience and accessibility of the Clicks pharmacy network. “Currently 50% of the country’s population live within 6 kilometres of a Clicks pharmacy and we aim to improve this over time as we get closer to customers.”

“We welcome the opportunity to bring our experience in retail pharmacy to customers of Pick n Pay,” he said.

Exeo Capital buys stake in Wellness Warehouse holding company

Exeo Capital has announced an investment into Maia Group, a holding company focused on consumer health businesses including Wellness Warehouse and True Health Holdings...

25 Mar 2021


Pick n Pay chief operating officer Adrian Naude said: “Pick n Pay has only held a relatively small number of pharmacies over the years. We have recently set out our key strategic objectives in terms of future growth, and these do not include the development of a large pharmacy division.

"Our main objectives in terms of transferring our pharmacy business have been to ensure that our customers have a seamless transition and maintain the quality of service they have been used to with Pick n Pay, and that our pharmacy staff are looked after. We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Clicks on both of these objectives.”

The proposed transaction is subject to approval by competition and regulatory authorities.
Comment

Read more: Clicks, Pick n Pay, retail pharmacy, Clicks Group, Vikesh Ramsunder, pharmacy retail

Related

ACDOCO SAAnusol Ointment for internal and external piles3 days ago
Edge GrowthKombo King turns up the heat5 May 2021
Ebony+IvoryMedia planning that interprets multiple studies to position brands28 Apr 2021
Adco CBDFab fact from Adco CBD24 Mar 2021
Pick n Pay caps gross profit margin for ginger and garlic15 Mar 2021
A message from Raymond Ackerman on his 90th birthday9 Mar 2021
Pick n Pay enters fitness market with new LiveFit fitness equipment range18 Feb 2021
Probe into excessive prices of garlic and ginger4 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz