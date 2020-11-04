BabyYumYum Product of the Year Awards 2020 winners announced

Parenting and lifestyle portal BabyYumYum has announced the winners of its Product of the Year Awards for 2020.

Polina via Pexels

And the winners are...

Award Winner Best Bath Range Johnson’s Baby Best Wet Wipes Pampers Best Disposable Nappies Huggies Best Baby Bum Cream Bennetts Best Cloth Nappies Bam+Boo Baby Best Nappy Bin Tommee Tippee Best Potty Fisher-Price Best Nappy Bag Snuggletime Best Bottle Tommee Tippee Best Pacifier Nuk Best Sippy Cup Tommee Tippee Best Utensils Pigeon Best Bottle Warmer Philips Avent Best Electric Steriliser Philips Avent Best Teething Product Teejel Best Manual Breast Pump Lansinoh Best Electric Breast Pump Medela Best Car Seat Chicco Best Pram Chelino Best Baby Wearer/Wrap Ubuntu Baba Best Baby Monitor Angelcare Best Babyproofing Safety 1st Best First Aid Dettol Best Maternity Vitamin PregOmega Plus Best Stretch Mark Product Bio-Oil Best Maternity Underwear Carriwell Best Maternity Clothes Mr Price Best Baby Retailer Baby City Best Baby Essentials Pharmacy Dis-Chem Best Children’s Clothing Ackermans Best Infant Formula Nan Best Baby Cereal Ceralac Best Kid Ready Meals Purity Best Kid Snacks Squish Best Mom Skincare Nivea Best Mom Makeup Revlon Best Mom Haircare Organics Best Kid Yoghurt Brand Danone Nutriday Best Medical Aid Discovery Best Kid Toy Brand Fisher-Price Best Kid Beverages Ceres Best Bank Capitec Best Cellphone Network MTN Best Family Car Make Toyota Best Kid Suncare Everysun Best Feeding Pillow My Brest Friend Best Kid Nasal Spray Sterimar

BabyYumYum launched the first Product of the Year Awards in 2019, with voting for the second Product of the Year Awards opening in September 2020.The awards are designed to empower parents with valuable information supplied by other parents who understand what they’re going through, while also celebrating the big, small, local and international brands that make parenting a little easier.While 20,000 votes were cast in 2019’s awards, this year amassed 500,000. From the best bum creams to babyproofing equipment and maternity underwear, each brand on the shortlist was personally recommended by one of the moms and dads that make up BabyYumYum’s loyal audience and it was up to this trusted group of parents to vote and decide on the winners.