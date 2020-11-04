Exhibitions & Events News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

BabyYumYum Product of the Year Awards 2020 winners announced

4 Nov 2020
Parenting and lifestyle portal BabyYumYum has announced the winners of its Product of the Year Awards for 2020.

Polina via Pexels

BabyYumYum launched the first Product of the Year Awards in 2019, with voting for the second Product of the Year Awards opening in September 2020.

The awards are designed to empower parents with valuable information supplied by other parents who understand what they’re going through, while also celebrating the big, small, local and international brands that make parenting a little easier.

#DoBizZA: Quirky skincare for kids courtesy of SA brand Nunuki

Nána Lloyd is the founder and owner of Nunuki, a proudly South African skincare brand developed to care for the sensitive skin of little humans...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 30 Sep 2020


While 20,000 votes were cast in 2019’s awards, this year amassed 500,000. From the best bum creams to babyproofing equipment and maternity underwear, each brand on the shortlist was personally recommended by one of the moms and dads that make up BabyYumYum’s loyal audience and it was up to this trusted group of parents to vote and decide on the winners.

And the winners are...


AwardWinner
Best Bath RangeJohnson’s Baby
Best Wet WipesPampers
Best Disposable NappiesHuggies
Best Baby Bum CreamBennetts
Best Cloth NappiesBam+Boo Baby
Best Nappy BinTommee Tippee
Best PottyFisher-Price
Best Nappy BagSnuggletime
Best BottleTommee Tippee
Best PacifierNuk
Best Sippy CupTommee Tippee
Best UtensilsPigeon
Best Bottle WarmerPhilips Avent
Best Electric SteriliserPhilips Avent
Best Teething ProductTeejel
Best Manual Breast PumpLansinoh
Best Electric Breast PumpMedela
Best Car SeatChicco
Best PramChelino
Best Baby Wearer/WrapUbuntu Baba
Best Baby MonitorAngelcare
Best BabyproofingSafety 1st
Best First AidDettol
Best Maternity VitaminPregOmega Plus
Best Stretch Mark ProductBio-Oil
Best Maternity UnderwearCarriwell
Best Maternity ClothesMr Price
Best Baby RetailerBaby City
Best Baby Essentials PharmacyDis-Chem
Best Children’s ClothingAckermans
Best Infant FormulaNan
Best Baby CerealCeralac
Best Kid Ready MealsPurity
Best Kid SnacksSquish
Best Mom SkincareNivea
Best Mom MakeupRevlon
Best Mom HaircareOrganics
Best Kid Yoghurt BrandDanone Nutriday
Best Medical AidDiscovery
Best Kid Toy BrandFisher-Price
Best Kid BeveragesCeres
Best BankCapitec
Best Cellphone NetworkMTN
Best Family Car MakeToyota
Best Kid SuncareEverysun
Best Feeding PillowMy Brest Friend
Best Kid Nasal SpraySterimar
Comment

Read more: parenting, product design, baby products, BabyYumYum

Related

Musée des Arts Décoratifs adds SA designer's work to permanent collection27 Oct 2020
#DoBizZA: Quirky skincare for kids courtesy of SA brand Nunuki30 Sep 2020
Tetra Pak reacts to demand for sustainable packaging solutions20 Aug 2020
Crayola's new pack of crayons reflects multicultural skin tones27 May 2020
Exposure MarketingCongratulations to the MamaMagic Product Awards winners20 Feb 2020
Lady backpacks and manly beer - the folly of gendered products6 Feb 2020
Not child's play: The serious innovation behind toy making19 Dec 2019
10 children's toys on the safety WATCH list for 201910 Dec 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz