SA PR agency named 2022 EMEA Sabre Africa Consultancy

Razor, M&C Saatchi Group South Africa's public relations and reputation management agency, has been named Africa Consultancy of the Year at the 2022 EMEA Sabre Awards.
The Sabre EMEA Awards 2022 took place this weekend
Taking place this past weekend, it was the first live Sabre Awards ceremony in the EMEA region since 2019. The Sabre Awards recognise Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement.
Razor (M&C Saatchi Group SA) is also among a select number of firms that were awarded two trophies each. The firm received a Diamond Sabre Award Superior Achievement in Reputation Management for its Reputation in the can
campaign with client Tiger Brands and a Sabre in the Associations categories for Animals do what?
for their client NSPCA.
In 2021 the agency had been named the world’s Best New Agency at the 2021 Global Sabre Awards.
In the Geographic category, the Africa winner was Every Stage of Women
for MSI Reproductive Choices and Marie Stopes Ghana, with Portland Communications.
Fanclub PR takes top honours
Edelman was named the Pan-EMEA Consultancy of the Year while UK creative boutique Fanclub PR and its client musicMagpie took home top honours in the EMEA Sabre Awards competition, besting more than 1,800 other entries to receive the Platinum Sabre Award for Best in Show.
The campaign for the re-commerce company focused on the 53 million tons of e-waste generated each year and found a creative way to visualise the problem, in conjunction with the G7 meeting in Cornwall, creating a replica of America’s famous Mount Rushmore monument created entirely out of e-waste.
“What the judges saw was a classic earned media idea — bold and creative and impactful — that drew attention to a very real, under-appreciated problem, and ultimately attracted the attention of large swathes of the UK population,” says Paul Holmes, chair of the Sabre judges. “As a result, more than 38% of all trade-ins at musicMagpie over the ensuing month were first-time users of the service, a massive boost for the business.”
The ”Mount Recyclemore” initiative beat out four other strong contenders for the Platinum Award:
- #2: #longlivetheprince — The Kiyan Prince Foundation with MHP Mischief
- #3: #BrowseResponsibly — O2 Slovakia with Seesame, Free Andy Agency, Zenith Media
- #4: Unmute — Unilever with Weber Shandwick
- #5: Mastercard launching True Name in Europe — Mastercard Europe with Omnicom PR Group, FCB.
“Every one of those five campaigns received at least one first place vote from our panel of 12 client-side judges,” said Holmes. “On a different day, any one of them could have taken home top honours. But in the end, it was ‘Mount Recyclemore’ that towered above the competition."
