Clockwork appoints Penny Motsamai as public relations director

Clockwork is proud to announce the appointment of Penny Motsamai as public relations director. Motsamai has been with the agency running the Standard Bank public relations accounts since 2019 and is a seasoned professional with a tremendous amount of experience in both client and agency side of corporate and consumer divisions.

Penny Motsamai

Clockwork picks up major wins at the 2021 Prism Awards for Netflix: Blood & Water Clockwork took home a total of four awards across various categories for Netflix's Blood & Water at the 2021 Prism Awards...

Motsamai is a steadfast leader with an energy and approach that aligns to the Clockwork values as a business. When commenting on her new role, Motsamai expressed: “Clockwork invests in its people and gives you the space and autonomy to bring the best of yourself to the table. The focus in this new role is to position Clockwork as the industry leader for reputation management and be known as the employer of choice for communication professionals.“A key passion of mine is growing and developing teams to always work independently and to their strengths. There is a saying I firmly believe in – ‘great leaders don’t set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role – always about the goal’, and my goal is to deliver excellent, award-winning, integrated communication strategies for our clients.”Tom Manners, co-CEO of Clockwork, shared that he is delighted with the decision to appoint Motsamai in this role. “Penny is a consummate professional, a strong leader and has become an important part of the fabric of Clockwork’s leadership team. She’s done an incredible job driving results for our largest public relations client, Standard Bank, and we are excited to see her apply her knowledge and experience to our broader PR, reputation management and influencer offering.”Throughout her career, Motsamai has been a driving force behind corporate public relations and stakeholder and client relations on accounts such as Absa Bank, Omidyar Network, Government Employees Pension Fund and, of course, Standard Bank.