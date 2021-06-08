PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Clockwork appoints Penny Motsamai as public relations director

8 Jun 2021
Issued by: Clockwork
Clockwork is proud to announce the appointment of Penny Motsamai as public relations director. Motsamai has been with the agency running the Standard Bank public relations accounts since 2019 and is a seasoned professional with a tremendous amount of experience in both client and agency side of corporate and consumer divisions.
Penny Motsamai

Motsamai is a steadfast leader with an energy and approach that aligns to the Clockwork values as a business. When commenting on her new role, Motsamai expressed: “Clockwork invests in its people and gives you the space and autonomy to bring the best of yourself to the table. The focus in this new role is to position Clockwork as the industry leader for reputation management and be known as the employer of choice for communication professionals.

“A key passion of mine is growing and developing teams to always work independently and to their strengths. There is a saying I firmly believe in – ‘great leaders don’t set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role – always about the goal’, and my goal is to deliver excellent, award-winning, integrated communication strategies for our clients.”

Clockwork picks up major wins at the 2021 Prism Awards for Netflix: Blood & Water

Clockwork took home a total of four awards across various categories for Netflix's Blood & Water at the 2021 Prism Awards...

Issued by Clockwork 1 day ago


Tom Manners, co-CEO of Clockwork, shared that he is delighted with the decision to appoint Motsamai in this role. “Penny is a consummate professional, a strong leader and has become an important part of the fabric of Clockwork’s leadership team. She’s done an incredible job driving results for our largest public relations client, Standard Bank, and we are excited to see her apply her knowledge and experience to our broader PR, reputation management and influencer offering.”

Throughout her career, Motsamai has been a driving force behind corporate public relations and stakeholder and client relations on accounts such as Absa Bank, Omidyar Network, Government Employees Pension Fund and, of course, Standard Bank.

Clockwork
Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
Comment

Read more: Standard Bank, Absa Bank, Omidyar Network, Government Employees Pension Fund, Public Relations

Related

ClockworkClockwork picks up major wins at the 2021 Prism Awards for Netflix: Blood & Water1 day ago
APO GroupAPO Group appoints Lynne Krawchuk as vice president of digital, public relations (PR) and media relations3 Jun 2021
LexisNexisLexisNexis lauded for gender empowerment and transformation25 May 2021
Provantage Media GroupOutdoor Network: Driving a proudly South African agenda in an untransformed billboard industry19 May 2021
DentsuCreate Mozambique celebrates 25 years of firsts17 May 2021
Online retail in SA soars to R30bn, comprising 2.8% of total retail12 May 2021
Atterbury sells 50% stake in Deloitte HQ building to PIC7 May 2021
KantarKantar announces South Africa's top 10 Best Liked Ads for Q3 and Q4 20206 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz