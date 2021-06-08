One Show Awards Special Section

#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Neo Mashigo, CCO at M&C Saatchi Group

8 Jun 2021
By: Evan-Lee Courie
As part of global programming during The One Club for Creativity's Creative Week 2021, Bizcommunity and The Creative Circle will jointly be the exclusive South Africa hosts of the "Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks" online panel featuring some of the country's top creatives.

I chat to Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi Group, ahead of the panel discussion, which takes place online on Thursday, 10 June 2021 from 5pm to 6pm SAST, and will also include South Africans Camilla Clerke, ECD at Ogilvy Cape Town and Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public United Johannesburg.

BizcommunityCongrats on being selected to take part in the SA edition of The One Club’s Global Media Talks series of panel discussions! What does this opportunity mean to you?


It’s great to see South Africa featured on the world stage representing our industry. We get to share experiences about our market and how we manoeuvre the ever uncertain Marketing environment. This ensures that we stay in the forefront of world trends and technology.
Bizcommunity and The Creative Circle partner with The One Club to host "Global Media Talks: South Africa" at Creative Week 2021

As part of global programming during The One Club for Creativity's Creative Week 2021, Bizcommunity and The Creative Circle will jointly be the exclusive South Africa hosts of the "Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks" online panel...

Issued by Bizcommunity.com 5 May 2021


BizcommunityThe session will be a lively discussion of current creative trends in South Africa, the country’s best work of the past year and other topics of interest to the agency and creative world. What are some key points you’re thinking of talking to and why?


I’m fascinated by our search for authenticity and what research based creativity yields. It always feels like we’re going two steps forward and one step backward. I suppose our market is tricky, but I feel that we often take the consumer for granted, our work could be smarter. We still struggle a lot with trying to satisfy everyone in our communication.

BizcommunityThis will surely help give South Africa’s creative excellence a spotlight on the global stage. Where do you think SA is at creatively speaking in relation to its global counterparts?


Currently, the world of ideas is driven by technology and big budgets, and we’re not doing well on both. So sadly on the big integrated campaign space we’re being left behind but on the idea space we’re on par.


#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO at Joe Public United

A brief exclusive with Xolisa Dyshana in the run-up to his presence as a panellist at next week's One Show "Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks"...

By Evan-Lee Courie 4 Jun 2021


BizcommunityThis year’s Creative Week theme is ‘connect. provoke. inspire’. What does this elicit in your mind?


This speaks to deep listening and deep thinking which leads to meaningful relationships.

BizcommunityIn terms of attending/taking part in Creative Week, what are you most looking forward to?


I’m looking forward to the work that is moving the industry.
