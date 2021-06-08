CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Neo Mashigo, CCO at M&C Saatchi Group

Congrats on being selected to take part in the SA edition of The One Club’s Global Media Talks series of panel discussions! What does this opportunity mean to you?

Bizcommunity and The Creative Circle partner with The One Club to host "Global Media Talks: South Africa" at Creative Week 2021 As part of global programming during The One Club for Creativity's Creative Week 2021, Bizcommunity and The Creative Circle will jointly be the exclusive South Africa hosts of the "Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks" online panel...

The session will be a lively discussion of current creative trends in South Africa, the country’s best work of the past year and other topics of interest to the agency and creative world. What are some key points you’re thinking of talking to and why?

This will surely help give South Africa’s creative excellence a spotlight on the global stage. Where do you think SA is at creatively speaking in relation to its global counterparts?

This year’s Creative Week theme is ‘connect. provoke. inspire’. What does this elicit in your mind?

In terms of attending/taking part in Creative Week, what are you most looking forward to?

I chat to Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi Group, ahead of the panel discussion, which takes place online on Thursday, 10 June 2021 from 5pm to 6pm SAST, and will also include South Africans Camilla Clerke, ECD at Ogilvy Cape Town and Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public United Johannesburg.It’s great to see South Africa featured on the world stage representing our industry. We get to share experiences about our market and how we manoeuvre the ever uncertain Marketing environment. This ensures that we stay in the forefront of world trends and technology.I’m fascinated by our search for authenticity and what research based creativity yields. It always feels like we’re going two steps forward and one step backward. I suppose our market is tricky, but I feel that we often take the consumer for granted, our work could be smarter. We still struggle a lot with trying to satisfy everyone in our communication.Currently, the world of ideas is driven by technology and big budgets, and we’re not doing well on both. So sadly on the big integrated campaign space we’re being left behind but on the idea space we’re on par.This speaks to deep listening and deep thinking which leads to meaningful relationships.I’m looking forward to the work that is moving the industry.