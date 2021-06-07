Clockwork picks up major wins at the 2021 Prism Awards for Netflix: Blood & Water

Clockwork has enjoyed another successful run at the annual Prism Awards with the dynamic communications campaign for local production Netflix: Blood & Water, a collaboration effort with Eclipse Communications that took home a total of four awards across various categories.
A multi-faceted campaign that launched the series a year ago with an innovative virtual ‘red carpet’ concept, the Blood & Water
communication roll-out continues to bring in the wins, seeing the Prism Awards add to existing take homes from the New Gen Awards, Creative Circle, Assegai Awards and Sabre Awards.
As we celebrate one year into this vibrant campaign’s run, we are delighted with the results from the Prism Awards 2021.Wins were as follows:
- Gold: Social media as a primary communication.
- Gold: Arts and entertainment.
- Silver: Best use of events to build or change reputation.
- Silver: Consumer PR for existing product, service or category.