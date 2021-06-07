PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Clockwork picks up major wins at the 2021 Prism Awards for Netflix: Blood & Water

7 Jun 2021
Issued by: Clockwork
Clockwork has enjoyed another successful run at the annual Prism Awards with the dynamic communications campaign for local production Netflix: Blood & Water, a collaboration effort with Eclipse Communications that took home a total of four awards across various categories.

A multi-faceted campaign that launched the series a year ago with an innovative virtual ‘red carpet’ concept, the Blood & Water communication roll-out continues to bring in the wins, seeing the Prism Awards add to existing take homes from the New Gen Awards, Creative Circle, Assegai Awards and Sabre Awards.

As we celebrate one year into this vibrant campaign’s run, we are delighted with the results from the Prism Awards 2021.

Wins were as follows:
  • Gold: Social media as a primary communication.
  • Gold: Arts and entertainment.
  • Silver: Best use of events to build or change reputation.
  • Silver: Consumer PR for existing product, service or category.


Clockwork
Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
Read more: Netflix, Prism Awards, Communications, Eclipse Communications

