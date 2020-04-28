New breakfast show to help business leaders start the day with empathy

Empathy for Breakfast to be hosted by author, managing director and regenerative leadership expert Mimi Nicklin.



Announcing a brand-new breakfast show, the type that the world needs right now:

Empathy for Breakfast . From Tuesday 28 April, at 8am, this innovative weekly show specifically designed for Covid-19 times will provide business leaders, marketers and communicators with a dose of insight, inspiration and practical knowledge that will empower them to navigate the week ahead with empathy. At a snappy 17 minutes long, Empathy for Breakfast is fast enough to fit into jam-packed days and genuinely insightful, whilst being charmingly human and worthy of breakfast tables everywhere.



Mimi Nicklin Empathy for Breakfast will be hosted online by regenerative leadership expert, Mimi Nicklin. Nicklin is the author of Softening the Edge (available August 2020), an experienced marketer and communications specialist and a well-known empathetic leader. For over 15 years, she has been working across the world to drive stand out creative interventions that lead to business and culture change. Driven by the pursuit of increasing the value and impact of regenerative leadership, Nicklin is committed to working with business leaders to transform workplaces into more valuable and sustainably healthy places.



Based on the insight that people love to be read to, and so rarely get the chance in today’s always-on world, along with evidence that reading drives empathy upwards, the show opens with live coverage of a new book or content piece each week, read in real-time. With a variety of content types, all that drive consideration of the power of empathy and emotional intelligence in the world and our workplace’s, Nicklin’s unique ability to deliver this as a professional and as a people’s person is sure to build a following of loyal listeners.



From fiction to leadership, and even some academia, the content is part contemplative and part consultative and has been designed to offer business leaders and communicators uplifting and value-driven thought leadership.



Mimi Nicklin “Never has there been a time when people are more open to the conversation about emotional intelligence, and never has there been an era when people need more shared empathy and connectivity with their teams than now,” said Nicklin. “I look forward to engaging with audiences in this new show and look forward to taking the empathy dialogue further,” she concluded.



For more information, and regular updates, go to www.miminicklin.com



To tune into Empathy with Breakfast



Listeners are encouraged to submit their weekly questions



Follow Mimi Nicklin on social media:



LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Instagram:



Watch Mimi Nicklin's latest video "What if"







For more information, or to request interviews, kindly contact:



Jenny Griesel

Jenny Griesel Communications

Tel: +27 83 406 3444 | az.oc.leseirgynnej@ynnej



