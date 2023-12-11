Industries

    Limited edition KFC bucket now available

    11 Dec 2023
    11 Dec 2023
    Award winning illustrator Megan Bird who describes herself as a “maker of things, a raiser of children, and a great high five giver” launches her limited edition KFC bucket for KFC’s Add Hope.
    Limited edition KFC bucket now available

    As children, our imaginations can make any small moment big, but when we grow up, we forget the big our small can do. “The R2 contributions to Add Hope impact so many children, on such a basic level: a nutritious meal, “ says Andra Nel , KFC marketing manager brand and purpose.

    “But we also wanted Megan to celebrate the childlike idea of hope, and the unlimited meanings it holds for different people, as we have seen in our recipients over the years.”

    Bird’s themes included exploration, learning, bravery, fun and creativity.

    “South Africans have contributed so much, and this limited edition bucket for the festive season, is not only a thank you, but also a continued message of hope for all that we can achieve together,” says Nel.

    Let's do Biz