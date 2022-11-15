Mpact Plastics recognised at 2022 Gold Pack awards

We are proud to advise that we are not only continuously developing products worthy of industry mention, but have also featured strongly at the annual IPSA Gold Pack awards ceremony.

Creating noteworthy products that comply to ‘design for recycling’ principles and contribute positively to the environment, whilst driving brand perception and meeting customer expectations, is at the core of Mpact Plastics’ packaging development process. For this reason, the annual Gold Pack awards ceremony is a highlight on the Mpact Plastics calendar.

Partnering with great brands to jointly develop exceptional packaging products which contribute to our larger goal of creating a circular economy is what drives our teams to continue focusing on excellence.

Mpact Versapak’s 100% post-consumer lidless, mono-layer fruit punnet that reduces cooling time by 43% and material usage by 7.5% earned a bronze medal.

Mpact Plastics together with Charlotte Rhys, a brand synonymous with leading hotel groups, who have taken a courageous step to successfully execute the concept of sustainability in a visually sensitive industry has been awarded with a finalist award, for converting their 50ml PET bottle to 100% rPET.

The longstanding Sta-Sof-Fro hair care brand, produced by Amka, celebrated its heritage with the introduction of perception shifting brand elements and a unique marketing concept of ‘going faceless’, illustrated by international artist Gerrel Saunders. These changes have secured a finalist award for the bottle produced by Mpact Plastics.

The Mpact Plastics’ PET honey bottle range that offers the benefits of converting recyclable PET and thus saving the same amount of vinyl from going to landfill, secured a finalist award at the awards ceremony. It contributes to the PET recycling stream and to the beneficiation of PET from landfill due to the rPET content of the bottle.



