Mpact Plastics recognised at 2022 Gold Pack awards

Creating noteworthy products that comply to ‘design for recycling’ principles and contribute positively to the environment, whilst driving brand perception and meeting customer expectations, is at the core of Mpact Plastics’ packaging development process. For this reason, the annual Gold Pack awards ceremony is a highlight on the Mpact Plastics calendar.
Partnering with great brands to jointly develop exceptional packaging products which contribute to our larger goal of creating a circular economy is what drives our teams to continue focusing on excellence.