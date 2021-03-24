Packaging Company news South Africa

Ultrazorb polystyrene meat trays: now also in PET and rPET

24 Mar 2021
Issued by: Mpact Plastics
We've bid farewell to the bloody soaker pad through the development of our outrageously successful polystyrene Ultrazorb® range, but our innovation continues in the interest of recyclability and consumer convenience.

With a highly competitive price point, our new Ultrazorb® tray, aptly named PETZorb®, is fully recyclable and can be produced using food grade rPET too.

We bid farewell to yet another bloody soaker pad by making use of technology that incorporates the absorbency within the tray itself, even when displayed on the retail shelf at an angle, driving customer perception and sales. The tray uses capillary action to draw fluid into micro piercings in the base and side walls of the tray. This third-generation product absorbs almost double the amount of fluids over the same period of time as its absorbency pad alternative.

Besides the competitive price point, improved space utilisation, product display visibility and stock control benefits for the meat, poultry and seafood markets, the consumer can now also enjoy a cleaner and more convenient shopping and cooking experience.


For more information about this latest innovation, click here: http://www.mpactversapak.co.za/butchery/rpetzorb or talk to us on WhatsApp: 063 664 7194 / az.oc.tcapm@selaskapasrev

Mpact Plastics
Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa with customers that include packaging converters, fruit producers, FMCG companies and other consumer and industrial packaging companies. Mpact's integrated business model is uniquely focussed on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables. Mpact has 43 operating sites, 21 of which are manufacturing operations, located in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. Sales in South Africa accounted for approximately 87% of Mpact's total revenue for the current period, while the balance was predominantly to customers inthe rest of Africa. Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd, the major subsidiary of the Group is a B-BBEE Level 1 contributor. Mpact | 011 994 5500 | www.mpact.co.za | info@mpact.co.za
