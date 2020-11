Gold Pack Awards 2020 showcases SA's best packaging solutions

The winners of this year's Gold Pack Awards were announced during an online ceremony last week. Established in 1974, the annual competition is organised and presented by the Institute of Packaging SA and is regarded as the premier event for South Africa's packaging industry.

The Gold Pack Awards promote leading design innovation in the packaging industry, and offer development teams the opportunity to showcase their best packaging solutions. The awards are also about benchmarking the industry against global technological developments, as well as recognising outstanding design.This year's judging panel included Bill Marshall, Annabé Pretorius, Ralph von Weh, Vanessa von Holdt, Andy Rice, Clive Glover, Gill Loubser, Gunner Sigge, Shabeer Jhetam, Susi Moore and Wendy Knowler.Below are this year's Trophy and Gold medal winners. A full list of medal winners can be found here Entry: rPET Plastic PalletEntrant/Converter: PalletplastBrand owner: PalletplastUsing up to 97% rPET, these pallets are sustainable, safe and fully recyclable – ideal for South Africa’s fruit exporters.The patented design includes three PET straps, enabling the pallet to rack up to 1,200kg of fruit, a vital factor in a sector that exports more than four-million pallets annually from the Western Cape alone.Designed to replace wooden pallets, these lightweight, cost-effective rPET pallets can be reused or granulated after use for recycling abroad.Produced in a consistent and standard size, they’re ideal for container loading.Winner: Tom McLaughlinTom McLaughlin was posthumously named as this year’s Packaging Achiever.As Woolworths’ packaging manager, McLaughlin brought a particular brand of packaging professionalism and thought leadership to SA's packaging industry.Particularly well known for his progressive views on environmental matters affecting packaging, he was often a lone voice as he hammered home his environmental messages at meetings, conferences and industry events throughout South Africa, at the same time shining brightly in his management role at Woolworths.His avid lobbying bore fruit when Woolworths initiated its Good Business Journey, a corporate strategy with sustainability at its core, and McLaughlin was appointed the retailer’s specialist and spokesman. His work at Woolworths Foods was memorable as he pioneered numerous initiatives in respect of design with recyclability at its core.Before joining Woolworths, McLaughlin had worked at DRG Sacks and then at DRG Flexibles. The latter plant at Ndabeni, Cape Town, was a hotbed of early flexible packaging research and development that spawned a generation of specialists.Entry: Danone Yoghurt TubEntrant: Polyoak PackagingConverter: Dairypack Tubs (Polyoak)Brand owner: DanoneEntry: Spar 2-litre Pure-Pak Milk CartonEntrant: Nampak Liquid CartonsConverters: Nampak Liquid Cartons, Polymer ArtBrand owner: Spar GroupEntry: Vaseline Intensive CareEntrants/Converters: Unilever SA, ALPLA SA, First Impression LabelsBrand owner: Unilever SAEntry: Duram Paint TinEntrants/Converters: SA Steelpack Solutions, Packaging World, Repro FlexBrand owner: Zest PolyurethaneEntry: rPET Plastic PalletEntrant/Converter: PalletplastBrand owner: PalletplastEntry: rPET palletEntrant/Converter: PalletplastBrand owner: PalletplastEntry: Eezi Pool FloatsterEntrant: Wormhill InvestmentsConverter: CarnaudMetalbox, ZimbabweBrand owner: Wormhill InvestmentsThe Star of Africa category is designed to recognise and encourage excellence in packaging in African countries where no similar award programmes exist.Entry: KungFu Energy Drink CansEntrant/Converter: Gayatri Beverage CansBrand owner: Bigtree Beverages, ZambiaThe winner of the Star for Africa is commended for producing packaging in South African destined for use in another African country.Judging for these categories is more focused on the technical issues and challenges particular to the substrate used for the packaging.Entry: Duram Paint TinEntrants/Converters: SA Steelpack Solutions, Packaging World, Repro FlexBrand owner: Zest PolyurethaneEntry: Spar 2-litre Pure-Pak Milk CartonEntrant: Nampak Liquid CartonsConverters: Nampak Liquid Cartons, Polymer ArtBrand owner: Spar GroupEntry: Vaseline Intensive Care RangeEntrants/Converters: Unilever SA, Alpla SA, First Impression LabelsBrand owner: Unilever SA