Gold Pack Awards 2020 showcases SA's best packaging solutions

The winners of this year's Gold Pack Awards were announced during an online ceremony last week. Established in 1974, the annual competition is organised and presented by the Institute of Packaging SA and is regarded as the premier event for South Africa's packaging industry.
The Gold Pack Awards promote leading design innovation in the packaging industry, and offer development teams the opportunity to showcase their best packaging solutions. The awards are also about benchmarking the industry against global technological developments, as well as recognising outstanding design.
This year's judging panel included Bill Marshall, Annabé Pretorius, Ralph von Weh, Vanessa von Holdt, Andy Rice, Clive Glover, Gill Loubser, Gunner Sigge, Shabeer Jhetam, Susi Moore and Wendy Knowler.
Below are this year's Trophy and Gold medal winners. A full list of medal winners can be found here.
Using up to 97% rPET, these pallets are sustainable, safe and fully recyclable – ideal for South Africa’s fruit exporters.
The patented design includes three PET straps, enabling the pallet to rack up to 1,200kg of fruit, a vital factor in a sector that exports more than four-million pallets annually from the Western Cape alone.
Designed to replace wooden pallets, these lightweight, cost-effective rPET pallets can be reused or granulated after use for recycling abroad.
Produced in a consistent and standard size, they’re ideal for container loading.
Packaging SA's Packaging Achiever Award
Winner: Tom McLaughlin
Tom McLaughlin was posthumously named as this year’s Packaging Achiever.
Tom McLaughlin
As Woolworths’ packaging manager, McLaughlin brought a particular brand of packaging professionalism and thought leadership to SA's packaging industry.
Particularly well known for his progressive views on environmental matters affecting packaging, he was often a lone voice as he hammered home his environmental messages at meetings, conferences and industry events throughout South Africa, at the same time shining brightly in his management role at Woolworths.
His avid lobbying bore fruit when Woolworths initiated its Good Business Journey, a corporate strategy with sustainability at its core, and McLaughlin was appointed the retailer’s specialist and spokesman. His work at Woolworths Foods was memorable as he pioneered numerous initiatives in respect of design with recyclability at its core.
Before joining Woolworths, McLaughlin had worked at DRG Sacks and then at DRG Flexibles. The latter plant at Ndabeni, Cape Town, was a hotbed of early flexible packaging research and development that spawned a generation of specialists.
