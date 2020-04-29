Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Our generic packaging products are online - find what you need in one click

Issued by: Mpact Plastics
Mpact Plastics is proud to share our brand new online catalogue. No more downloads from a website, outdated emailed documents or enquiring to find what you need. Simply scroll through www.mpactplastics.co.za to see our generic packaging items consisting of containers, closures, bottles and preforms for a wide range of industries including food, beverage, personal care, home care, pharmaceutical, agricultural and retail markets.
By browsing one site, you are able to see matching closures and containers and easily locate the relevant branch to contact.



Mpact Plastics' press office

Mpact Plastics Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa with customers that include packaging converters, fruit producers, FMCG companies and other consumer and industrial packaging companies. Mpact's integrated business model is uniquely focussed on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables. Mpact has 43 operating sites, 21 of which are manufacturing operations, located in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. Sales in South Africa accounted for approximately 87% of Mpact's total revenue for the current period, while the balance was predominantly to customers inthe rest of Africa. Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd, the major subsidiary of the Group is a B-BBEE Level 1 contributor. Mpact | 011 994 5500 | www.mpact.co.za | info@mpact.co.za
