Our generic packaging products are online - find what you need in one click

Mpact Plastics is proud to share our brand new online catalogue. No more downloads from a website, outdated emailed documents or enquiring to find what you need. Simply scroll through www.mpactplastics.co.za
to see our generic packaging items consisting of containers, closures, bottles and preforms for a wide range of industries including food, beverage, personal care, home care, pharmaceutical, agricultural and retail markets.
By browsing one site, you are able to see matching closures and containers and easily locate the relevant branch to contact.