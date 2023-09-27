Specialised diet pet foods trending in the South African market

In both the global and South African markets, pet owners are increasingly placing greater importance on the health and wellness of their furry companions, particularly due to ongoing pet humanisation trends. This is being leveraged by pet food players in the pet care market, with the release of specialised diet health food that targets different health areas in pets, such as digestion, joint health, skin and coat health, and immune support, amongst others.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Pet Care Industry Landscape Report 2023 carefully uncovers the global and local pet care market, based on the most credible intelligence and research. It examines the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African pet care industry environment and its future.

In 2022, the value of the global pet care market reached approximately $235.3bn and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% until 2030. Therefore, the global pet care market is expected to reach approximately $368.9bn in 2030, as illustrated in the graph below. Moreover, the global pet food market is expected to reach a total value of approximately $143.6bn in 2023, in terms of revenue, which represents a 7.4% increase over 2022.

In terms of the South African market, the local pet care market achieved growth of 8.5% year-on-year, at current prices, between 2021 and 2022. Moreover, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, over the forecast period 2023* to 2027*. This growth is largely being driven by e-commerce and the growing humanisation of pets, as well as the associated increase in awareness of the importance of pet health and wellness among pet owners.

Globally, pet supplement products have been growing in popularity, due to its ability to support the diets of domestic pets in terms of promoting health and vitality. As an example of these types of products, Cult Food Science Corp launched its Noochies! Sprinkles range, which is a pet performance supplement incorporating ingredients such as Atlantic seaweed and Bflora, amongst others, used to assist with wellness, and strengthening joints and the immune system.

Furthermore, Now pets and VetriScience also released new pet supplement products into the market in 2023. These products included the VetriScienceImmune Plus and Omega Plus supplements, formulated for advanced allergy, skin and immune support in dogs, whilst Now pets introduced its new Joint Mobility supplement, which has been formulated to ease joint stiffness resulting from daily exercise.

This ‘paw-sitive’ trend has also made its way to the South African market. For example, Pamper launched its new ‘Royal Chews’ and ‘Royal Fishies’ treat products, packed with real meat, vitamins, minerals, immune boosters, and antioxidants, which are specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of cats, whilst Montego Pet Nutrition released its On The Go snack bar for dogs which does not contain any soya, MSG or tartrazine, which helps provides optimal satisfaction and energy for adult dogs.

In terms of prescription and special diet food, Hill’s Pet Nutrition launched its new Prescription Diet ONC Care product, which is a clinical nutrition pet food product designed to provide optimal nutrition and nourishment to support pets with cancer. This innovative product helps improve pets' quality of life, by mitigating the risk of malnutrition, which is a common risk due to the loss of appetite, thereby potentially helping to improve the clinical outcome of cancer treatment.

Additionally, Ultra Pet expanded on its Special Diet Pet Food range, launching its new Special Diet Gastric Liquid Care pet food product. This new product is designed to help both cats and dogs with nutritional recovery when they have become depleted of key nutrients. This is done through the product’s optimal formulation that includes the necessary levels of fats and proteins that are essential in restoring the health of pets.

Lastly, a key industry player, Feline Cuisine, released its new wet food range for cats, offering several health benefits which promote a healthy heart and eyes through the ingredient taurine, a healthy immune system through a combination of vitamins and minerals, and muscle strength through high levels of protein.

The South African Pet Care Industry Landscape Report 2023 (175 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global pet care industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers and challenges, Pet Care value chain analysis (pet accessories, pet food suppliers and pet insurance providers), as well as a retailer and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the key market dynamics of the global and South African pet care industry?



What are the latest global and South African pet care industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?



What are the market size value and volume trends in the South African pet care industry (2017-2022) and forecasts (2023-2027)?



Which are the key manufacturers, distributors, service providers and retail players across the South African pet care value chain (including pet accessories, pet food and pet insurance)?



What are the prices of popular pet care brands and products (dry dog food, dry cat food, wet dog food, wet cat food, dog treats, and cat treats) across South African retail outlets?

