All the finalists in the 2023 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition

The 20 finalists in the 2023 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition held by Sauvignon Blanc South Africa have been announced.

All the finalist brands are pictured together. Source: Supplied.

Winemakers are increasingly recognising Sauvignon Blanc as a cultivar with gravitas. Subtle use of wood makes the wine more complex and age-worthy, as highlighted by the eight wooded wines in this year's top 20.

The 20 finalists represent an impressive selection of styles from diverse wine regions, with many regions producing more than one finalist. A total of 106 producers entered 169 wines for this competition, which, since 2007, has been the only South African competition dedicated exclusively to Sauvignon Blanc. It is presented with the support of FNB, the Top 10 title partner, and platinum partner EVER Solutions.

The top 20 finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Benguela Cove Vinography Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Bloemendal Wine Estate Suider Terras 2017

De Grendel Koetshuis 2022

Diemersdal Sauvignon Blanc Reserve 2023

Diemersdal The Journal Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Flagstone Free Run Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Iona Elgin Highlands Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Kleine Zalze Family Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection Sauvignon Blanc 2023

KWV Cathedral Cellar Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Le Grand Domaine Our Origin The Pledge Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Le Grand Domaine The Pledge 10 Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Nitida Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Simonsig Sunbird Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Spier Seaward Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Stark-Condé Round Mountain Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Steenberg The Black Swan 2022

Tokara Reserve Collection Elgin Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Zevenwacht Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Zorgvliet Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2022

A panel of leading wine experts judged this year's competition with Cape Wine Master Dr Winifred Bowman as convener. Along with Bowman on the panel were the international wine judge and wine writer Fiona McDonald, Johann Fourie, head winemaker of Benguela Cove, Morgan Steyn, winemaker of De Grendel, Gregory Mutambe, sommelier of Rust en Vrede, as well as two protégés, Mahalia Kotjane, assistant winemaker of Lievland, and Shanice du Preez from De Grendel.