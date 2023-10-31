Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCDistellEduvosBurger KingMpactPropak Cape 2023Tekkie TownKLATenacityPREverlyticGfK – An NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Fanta releases new #WhatTheFanta flavour

31 Oct 2023
Fanta has announced the release of its newest creation in the 'What The Fanta' (WTF) line - a unique dessert-themed flavour that combines dessert-inspired notes with a purple hue.
Source: APO
Source: APO

Fanta's newest release under the WTF umbrella, which forms part of The Coca-Cola Company’s ambition to continuously innovate and provide choices across our beverage portfolio, swirls the joy of a premium dessert experience with a purple colour.

"With great delight, 'What The Fanta' is back after a triumphant run in 2022 that clinched six prestigious awards, including gold at the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards and Smarties Creator Economy, along with a NielsenIQ Bases Top Breakthrough Innovations in South Africa accolade," says Ramokone Ledwaba, marketing director for The Coca-Cola Company in South Africa.

With no added sugar and a balance of tangy and sweet, the new purple ‘What The Fanta’ is a delicious mystery waiting to be solved. Each sip will reveal a riddle for the taste buds, encasing an undisclosed dessert-themed flavour.

“Fanta is renowned for exciting and engaging consumers with fun new flavours and inspiring campaigns. #WhatTheFanta brings together everything Fanta does best – disrupting the category by entertaining its growing fanbase while bringing innovative new flavours to market in exciting new ways to recruit new fans,” concludes Ledwaba.

Guess the flavour

Figuring out the mystery flavour can win you prizes, including colour-popping Crocs, the new iPhone 15, Airbnb experiences, vouchers, and more.

Don’t miss out on this mystery flavour hunt!

For more about the indulgent, mystery flavour and to submit your guesses and join the hunt, visit (https://www.coca-cola.com/za/en/offerings/what-the-fanta) and follow the ‘What The Fanta’ fun on social media.

NextOptions


SOURCE

APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
Read more: Coca cola, Fanta

Related

#FreshontheShelf: New from Fanta, Tastic, Red Bull and Mijenta Tequila
#FreshontheShelf: New from Fanta, Tastic, Red Bull and Mijenta Tequila12 Jan 2023
Source:
From Santa to Elsa: Influencer marketing is a tale as old as time15 Sep 2022
Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
Duke Advertising appoints new MD
DUKEDuke Advertising appoints new MD10 May 2022
Media planning that interprets multiple studies to position brands
Ebony+IvoryMedia planning that interprets multiple studies to position brands28 Apr 2021
FoxP2 welcomes Sello Leshope as strategic planning director
DentsuFoxP2 welcomes Sello Leshope as strategic planning director8 Apr 2021
Kantar announces South Africa's top 10 Best Liked Ads for Q1 and Q2 2020
KantarKantar announces South Africa's top 10 Best Liked Ads for Q1 and Q2 202019 Nov 2020
JSE and FedEx Express win big at 17th Annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2020
Topco MediaJSE and FedEx Express win big at 17th Annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 20207 Oct 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz