Fanta releases new #WhatTheFanta flavour

Fanta has announced the release of its newest creation in the 'What The Fanta' (WTF) line - a unique dessert-themed flavour that combines dessert-inspired notes with a purple hue.

Fanta's newest release under the WTF umbrella, which forms part of The Coca-Cola Company’s ambition to continuously innovate and provide choices across our beverage portfolio, swirls the joy of a premium dessert experience with a purple colour.

"With great delight, 'What The Fanta' is back after a triumphant run in 2022 that clinched six prestigious awards, including gold at the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards and Smarties Creator Economy, along with a NielsenIQ Bases Top Breakthrough Innovations in South Africa accolade," says Ramokone Ledwaba, marketing director for The Coca-Cola Company in South Africa.

With no added sugar and a balance of tangy and sweet, the new purple ‘What The Fanta’ is a delicious mystery waiting to be solved. Each sip will reveal a riddle for the taste buds, encasing an undisclosed dessert-themed flavour.

“Fanta is renowned for exciting and engaging consumers with fun new flavours and inspiring campaigns. #WhatTheFanta brings together everything Fanta does best – disrupting the category by entertaining its growing fanbase while bringing innovative new flavours to market in exciting new ways to recruit new fans,” concludes Ledwaba.

Guess the flavour

Figuring out the mystery flavour can win you prizes, including colour-popping Crocs, the new iPhone 15, Airbnb experiences, vouchers, and more.

Don’t miss out on this mystery flavour hunt!

For more about the indulgent, mystery flavour and to submit your guesses and join the hunt, visit (https://www.coca-cola.com/za/en/offerings/what-the-fanta) and follow the ‘What The Fanta’ fun on social media.