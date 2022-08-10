Premier FMCG uplifts communities by creating young entrepreneurs

Mister Bread and Star Bakeries brand owner, Premier FMCG, aim to grow and nurture communities through programmes designed to help prepare South Africa's next generation for future success. For the second time, the Yondla Ikamva Holiday Camp was run in Mthatha in July, and for the first time this year, additional camps were hosted in Queenstown and Mdantsane.

Learners and camp facilitators from Mdantsane (left) and Queenstown (right) take a moment to celebrate their achievements at the end of another successful Yondla Ikamva Holiday Camp course.

The Premier team (left) and Mthatha learners take a moment to celebrate their achievements with Menzi, the Mister Bread mascot (right) at the end of another successful Yondla Ikamva Holiday Camp course.

“The initiative intends to make a real and lasting impact in the lives of young South Africans, teaching them about entrepreneurship and how to start a business, all in a supportive learning environment,” says Julian Singonzo, managing environmental, social, and governance executive at Premier FMCG.

Varied content was offered to learners including, creativity activities, basic mathematical skills, the fundamentals of money, entrepreneurship, and how to identify business opportunities in a community in a fun and engaging way.

“The camps are also facilitated by local teachers to support the communities’ educators with additional holiday work. We’ve seen wonderful results and attendance from our young ones. South Africa’s young people are our future – if they succeed, we all succeed. We’re passionate about giving learners the opportunity, knowledge and support they need to become self-sustaining, responsible members of society who can take care of their families and contribute to the local economy,” he adds.

The communities of Mthatha, Queenstown and Mdantsane were informed about the camps through a road show into the schools of the communities supported by a community radio campaign. The radio stations in the Eastern Cape shared the message of the camps through their airwaves and social media pages.

Director of Our Salad Mix, Kim du Plessis says calling on the listeners of four of the bigger stations in these areas further shows the commitment that Premier FMCG has to the communities within the areas it operates. “Regional radio speaks to the heart of the community and the support that the Mister Bread and Star Bakeries brand shows to community radio is uplifting in itself. Communities depend on community radio to share information with them that enriches their lives on a daily basis and this support goes a long way in securing futures for these radio stations.”

There was a great turnout of learners who attended the camps this year (397 at Star Bakeries camp and 375 at Mister Bread camp) and the impact will be felt in their hometowns for years to come.

“The best part of camp was when I realised, hey, I can do this. I can build a business and help bring exciting change to my future and my community,” says Grade 7 learner, Lakitah Skosana.

The Mister Bread team would like to thank the dedicated teachers and learners who made this year’s camp a success. We look forward to next year and another opportunity to empower young South Africans with the knowledge, skills and experience to learn about entrepreneurship and create their own futures,” concludes Singonzo.



