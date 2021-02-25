Heineken SA celebrates resilience this World Bartender Day

On 24 February, we celebrate World Bartender Day in which we acknowledge bartenders and their skills, dedication and even the craft of mixology. 2020 has been very tough year for all, but has been particularly tough on bartenders who work in two of the hardest hit industries, namely the alcohol industry and the events and restaurant sector, resulting in a lot of layoffs and bartenders having to persevere in order to survive three periods of alcohol trade restrictions.