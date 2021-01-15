Engen launches private label brand Quickshop & Co.

Engen has introduced its own private label convenience brand, Quickshop & Co., focused on offering quality, locally-sourced products at a competitive price.

The Quickshop & Co. range of proudly South African products is available at participating Engen Quickshop stores.It currently comprises a braai range with all the essentials needed for a perfect braai, including: briquettes, firelighters, sauces and spices, paper straws, serviettes, light and heavyweight foil, sea salt and black pepper, utensils, serviettes, water (sparkling and still), plates and cups, and a Birchwood Cutlery range. The full seasoning range is gluten and preservative-free, with no added MSG or food colourants.Engen also plans to introduce a Quickshop & Co. biltong, dried fruit and nuts range in February 2021.“Our authentically South African private label Quickshop & Co. range offers exceptional value and convenience for our customers as well as recyclable and sustainable packaging. Research has shown that our customers are cost and value-driven and we have taken great care to offer them locally produced products that are sourced from within each surrounding province,” says Engen’s general manager: retail, Seelan Naidoo.For example, Quickshop & Co. sparkling and still water is sourced close to Matjiesfontein in the Karoo. The area is one of the richest sources of pure mineral water because approximately 170 metres below ground are rock formations that naturally filter and mineralise water, delivering a pure, crisp taste with a silky feel in the mouth. This spring is hidden from all city pollutants and contamination and is both delicious and nutritious for the whole family.Quickshop & Co. briquettes are made from Namibian intruder bush, which is harvested to return grassland to its original state. Due to the properties of this invader plant, these quality briquettes can be produced with long lasting burning properties and provide a clean burning braai with a woodsmoke flavour.To remain a compelling, top-of-mind destination for fuel and convenience needs, Engen says it maintains a firm focus on consistently invigorating the Engen brand and its associated offerings.Comments Naidoo: “It’s about never standing still, and continually seeking relevant and innovative ways to meaningfully impact our customers' lives.”“The launch of our ground-breaking Engen 1app earlier this year, which conveniently offers motorists a contactless way to pay, has also been very well received as it provides a safer customer service experience, as there is no touching of devices, cards or cash required. Now our new private label brand aims to provide quality, value and variety that our customers can trust while on the move,” he adds.