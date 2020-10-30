FMCG News South Africa

Tiger Brands concludes sale of meat processing businesses

30 Oct 2020
Food producer Tiger Brands has concluded the sale of its value-added meat processing businesses to Silver Blade Abattoir, a wholly-owned subsidiary of poultry group Country Bird.


Tiger Brands lists the Enterprise, Renown, Bokkie and Miele-Kip brands under its value-added meat products category.

The sale to the Country Bird subsidiary includes Tiger Brands' processing units in Germiston, Pretoria and Polokwane.

Tiger Brands to sell meat business units

Tiger Brands has reached agreements to dispose of its value-added meat products business to two separate companies...

17 Aug 2020


The Polokwane facility was identified as the origin of the deadly listeria bacteria outbreak in 2017, and the company is facing a class-action lawsuit over its role in the crisis. Any potential liability under the class action will not transfer to the new owners.

Tiger Brands said the sale of its meat processing businesses has become unconditional. The effective date of the Country Bird transaction will be 1 November 2020.
