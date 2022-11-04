Industries

    Shorty Awards announce finalists and new partnership

    4 Nov 2022
    The Shorty Awards have announced the finalists of the 7th Annual Shorty Impact Awards and launched a partnership with the nonprofit The Creative Ladder.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The partnership is meant to honour creative talent who are shaping the inclusive future of creative leadership.

    As part of the partnership, the two organisations will be presenting the inaugural honorary award - Breakthrough: Creativity and Culture Award - to three exceptional recipients at the 7th Shorty Impact Awards ceremony.

    The recipients are:

    • Lauren “Lolo” Spencer - actress, model, disability lifestyle influencer, YouTuber, speaker and content creator
    • Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey - rapper, record producer, songwriter, activist, founder of Thinkwatts and Sum Genius Entertainment
    • Katya Echazarreta - electrical engineer, STEM Content creator, and first Mexican-born woman in space

    “We are thrilled to partner with the Shorty Awards,” said Dionna Dorsey Calloway, CEO and cofounder of The Creative Ladder. “The purpose of the Creativity and Culture Award is to celebrate young talent who have made a major breakthrough in their creative career, having a positive impact on the creative community and society. The goal is to inspire and elevate an inclusive group of rising creatives, creators, and leaders.”

    The full list of finalists can be found here.

    “The Impact Awards is the perfect time and place to kick-start this meaningful partnership that will have a positive impact on our industry and society,” said Junmian Sun, managing director of the Shorty Awards. “Congratulations to our finalists, a huge thank-you to our judges, partners and the Shortys community - who will have an opportunity to vote for their favourite finalists between now and November 9th for the Audience Honours.”

    The finalists were selected based on scores on the objectives, strategy, creativity and impact of the work, by a prestigious panel of over 200 judges from the Real Time Academy - a diverse and inclusive community of industry experts, many are winners of the previous Impact Awards or Shorty Awards.

    The winners and honorees will be announced along with the honorary awards on 16 November.

