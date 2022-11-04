Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DMASAPrimedia BroadcastingStudent VillageOgilvy South AfricaWavemakerESETSHAREit GroupEverlyticHot 102.7FMJacaranda FMVERVEBizcommunity.comOFM RadioDStvFusionDesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Publishing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • News/Sports/Lifestyle Entertainment/Finance Writers Remote
  • Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The PRC launches digital currency based on Google analytics

    4 Nov 2022
    The Publisher Research Council (PRC) has introduced a new digital currency, DAMS (Digital Audience Measurement System) for websites to sell to their audiences in South Africa and PRC members. Many other publishers are already supplying real-time audiences to the dashboard, which went live this week.
    Peter Langschmidt. Source: Supplied.
    Peter Langschmidt. Source: Supplied.

    As of 1 November 2022, the PRC will not only manage the South African Print currency but will also be launching a new digital currency entitled DAMS for publishers based on Google Analytics data.

    Industry cooperation

    According to Peter Langschmidt, managing director of Strategic Consulting Services (SCS) and consultant to the PRC, “SCS were tasked with producing a new digital currency dashboard for the IAB. However, after many months of work, a week or so before we were due to launch the new IAB dashboard, the IAB backtracked.

    We were left stranded with a finished product, and we believed that the industry needed a sales tool urgently. After approaching PRC members, Arena, Caxton and Daily Maverick, who are also members of the IAB, they unanimously agreed to supply SCS with their GA (Google Analytics) figures to get the new digital dashboard up in two weeks so that the industry could benefit.

    The dashboard is live and will be provided to the industry free of charge until next year. Many publishers are joining the PRC backed currency, while new publishers are supplying them with their GA stats on a daily basis. SCS expects that many publishers who participated in the Narratiive measurement will be participating in the PRC dashboard by the end of next week."

    Source © Tailor Brands The Publisher Research Council's new readership currency READ2021 (REader Audience Data) has been released
    PRC releases new readership currency, Read2021

    19 Aug 2022

    The PRC has considerable media research and currency expertise. They focus not only on the publishers but on the all-important agency/client buy side. Most media planning in SA takes place within Telmar, and they have already supplied it and their partner Harkle with the latest online universe estimates and weighting cells from FUSION22.

    Harkle will then supply Telmar with respondent level site demographic data, as well as Narratiive site history demographics within a short timeframe.

    In 2023, DAMS will take its place alongside TAMS, RAMS and READ by being fused into the FUSION22 survey.

    FUSION22 is the most used media planning tool in the industry and brings together TV, Print and Radio Currency data as well as over 1800 brands. The PRC are a co-owner of FUSION and DAMS will take its place amongst the other media currency surveys in the study in 2023.

    There is no need to join or pay any PRC membership fees at this stage; The Dashboard, the Telmar Feed and the FUSION22 fusion costs are all currently provided as a free service to all web publishers in SA.

    NextOptions
    Read more: analytics, Google, Caxton, Bizcommunity, Peter Langschmidt, Daily Maverick, publishing, The Publisher Research Council

    Related

    Source:
    Why Elon Musk's first week as Twitter owner has users flocking elsewhere11 minutes ago
    Source © Ion Chiosea It’s important not to get distracted by platform metrics, but to rather stay focused on the post click results
    Why you should focus on verified end results, not just platform metrics21 hours ago
    Nzinga Qunta. Source: Supplied.
    Nzinga Qunta: 'I want to bring relatability to business news'21 hours ago
    Source:
    State of marketing report: Marketers optimistic about profession23 hours ago
    Source:
    It will cost your brand R145 a month to be verified on Twitter1 day ago
    Source:
    CMOs and brands effectively lean into performance-driven content1 day ago
    Source: Supplied.
    Media24 launches SNL24.com for middle market2 days ago
    Image supplied. The 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) Awards for the Gauteng Region winners
    All the 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards for the Gauteng Region3 days ago

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz