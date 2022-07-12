Machine_ notches up 15 finalist spots at this year's Bookmark Awards

Well-known for recognising digital excellence, and often called the ‘Digital Oscars’, the Bookmark Awards is accredited with its ability to continuously move the South African advertising industry forward.
“As an agency, we’re already extremely proud of the work we’ve been putting out there, and for some truly amazing clients too,” explains Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine_ in Cape Town, “but to get some further recognition from the IAB means a great deal to us.”
Machine_ received finalist spots across several of the eight categories, earning mentions for their work with PepsiCo, Heineken, UCOOK, Sanlam Reality and more. Here is a full run-down of Machine_’s 15 finalists:
The final round of judging is still to take place, with the awards ceremony being hosted on Thursday, 28 July.
