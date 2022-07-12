Machine_ notches up 15 finalist spots at this year's Bookmark Awards

The IAB SA has just announced the finalists in the 14th annual Bookmark Awards - and creative solutions agency Machine_ is thrilled to announce that they have received 15 finalist spots.

Well-known for recognising digital excellence, and often called the ‘Digital Oscars’, the Bookmark Awards is accredited with its ability to continuously move the South African advertising industry forward.

“As an agency, we’re already extremely proud of the work we’ve been putting out there, and for some truly amazing clients too,” explains Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine_ in Cape Town, “but to get some further recognition from the IAB means a great deal to us.”

Machine_ received finalist spots across several of the eight categories, earning mentions for their work with PepsiCo, Heineken, UCOOK, Sanlam Reality and more. Here is a full run-down of Machine_’s 15 finalists:

Content Marketing Strategy: Transaction Capital Risk Services

Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing: Sanlam Reality

Use of User-Generated Content: PepsiCo Doritos

Social Media Campaigns: Heineken

Influencer Marketing: Heineken and UCook

Social Media Innovation: Heineken and PepsiCo Doritos

Craft – Marketing Copywriting: UCook

Craft – Research: UCook

Digital Content Marketing: Transaction Capital Risk Services

Second Screen Campaign: Heineken

Employee Experience Platform: Transaction Capital Risk Services

Brand System or Brandfile Platform: Transaction Capital Risk Services

Publisher Innovation: Transaction Capital Risk Services

The final round of judging is still to take place, with the awards ceremony being hosted on Thursday, 28 July.

Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 100 adventurous minds. At Machine_, we believe that intuition and gut feel aren’t enough. That’s why everything we do starts with solving a problem. Our solutions are born from human behaviour, unique local-landscape knowledge, and consumer data that unlocks the right insights. Our team of passionate creatives use these to create impactful, accountable solutions that reach consumers at the right time and place in their connected worlds.



