Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kaya 959TenacityPRTalkwalkerMachine_JCDecaux AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelJuta and CompanyHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaPrimedia BroadcastingHustle MediaJacaranda FMIMC ConferenceAfriGISOFM RadioG&G DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Content Copywriter Remote
  • Digital Marketing Manager East Rand
  • Ad Tech Implementation Specialist Cape Town
  • Social Media Intern Franschhoek
  • Americas - Paid Media Manager - Search Cape Town
  • CRM Coordinator Cape Town
  • Personal Assistant Johannesburg
  • Digital Project Manager Countrywide
  • Digital Marketing Analyst - Financial Services Sector Cape Town
  • Head of Sales and Marketing Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Machine_ notches up 15 finalist spots at this year's Bookmark Awards

    12 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Machine_
    The IAB SA has just announced the finalists in the 14th annual Bookmark Awards - and creative solutions agency Machine_ is thrilled to announce that they have received 15 finalist spots.
    Machine_ notches up 15 finalist spots at this year's Bookmark Awards

    Well-known for recognising digital excellence, and often called the ‘Digital Oscars’, the Bookmark Awards is accredited with its ability to continuously move the South African advertising industry forward.

    “As an agency, we’re already extremely proud of the work we’ve been putting out there, and for some truly amazing clients too,” explains Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine_ in Cape Town, “but to get some further recognition from the IAB means a great deal to us.”

    Machine_ received finalist spots across several of the eight categories, earning mentions for their work with PepsiCo, Heineken, UCOOK, Sanlam Reality and more. Here is a full run-down of Machine_’s 15 finalists:

    • Content Marketing Strategy: Transaction Capital Risk Services
    • Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing: Sanlam Reality
    • Use of User-Generated Content: PepsiCo Doritos
    • Social Media Campaigns: Heineken
    • Influencer Marketing: Heineken and UCook
    • Social Media Innovation: Heineken and PepsiCo Doritos
    • Craft – Marketing Copywriting: UCook
    • Craft – Research: UCook
    • Digital Content Marketing: Transaction Capital Risk Services
    • Second Screen Campaign: Heineken
    • Employee Experience Platform: Transaction Capital Risk Services
    • Brand System or Brandfile Platform: Transaction Capital Risk Services
    • Publisher Innovation: Transaction Capital Risk Services

    The final round of judging is still to take place, with the awards ceremony being hosted on Thursday, 28 July.

    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 100 adventurous minds. At Machine_, we believe that intuition and gut feel aren’t enough. That’s why everything we do starts with solving a problem. Our solutions are born from human behaviour, unique local-landscape knowledge, and consumer data that unlocks the right insights. Our team of passionate creatives use these to create impactful, accountable solutions that reach consumers at the right time and place in their connected worlds.

    NextOptions
    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
    Read more: Sanlam, PepsiCo, Heineken, Machine, IAB SA, Robyn Campbell



    Related

    Machine_ wins Setanta Institute, an education solutions client
    Machine_Machine_ wins Setanta Institute, an education solutions client1 day ago
    Brewing brands to be Africa fit
    M&C Saatchi AbelBrewing brands to be Africa fit8 Jul 2022
    Digify Africa and Meta celebrate African digital potential this Youth Month in Youth Digital Skills Forum
    Digify AfricaDigify Africa and Meta celebrate African digital potential this Youth Month in Youth Digital Skills Forum22 Jun 2022
    Source:
    Pentawards announces first ever in-person festival7 Jun 2022
    Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
    Source: Supplied. Kanyisa Mkhize, chief executive officer of Sanlam Corporate.
    Holistic care now front and centre in employee benefits post-pandemic1 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz