2022 Digital Marketing and Customer Journey Report

The results of our 3rd annual survey are in and we have compiled everything into our Digital Marketing and Customer Journey Report.
These stats offer insight into how consumers engage with businesses online, how their behaviour has changed due to Covid, and if aspects such as listings, reviews or localised content should matter if you’re a franchise or multi-location business.
Key findings:
91% of consumers trust reviews as much as a personal recommendation
72.2% of consumers have left an online review, up from 64.8% in 2021
74.3% of consumers prefer to interact with brands at a local level
64.7% of consumers have found outdated or incorrect information on platforms like Google
89.8% of consumers expect a business to respond to their negative review,
