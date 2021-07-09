Your business growth and Google Ads

For years now, Google Ads (Google AdWords) has been at the forefront of digital advertising. A continuously evolving ad serving technology platform - which has been responsible for the growth of many businesses. However, only those who have fully embraced it and the larger digital ecosystem. In this article, I'll cover why Google Ads has become such a powerhouse for almost any business to reach their ideal customers whilst measuring and tracking campaign performance. Whether it be leads or sales, there is no doubt that Google Ads has mastered the approach of growing businesses.