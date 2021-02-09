Digital Company news South Africa

Havas strengthens digital offering with new head of digital

9 Feb 2021
Issued by: Havas Johannesburg
Havas is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Jayes as its head of digital. He takes the reins to build on the agency group's existing digital offering, housed under the Havas Boondoggle division.

Havas Southern Africa CEO, Lynn Madeley, said of the appointment: “We are very excited to have Adam leading our digital arm. He has deep experience in building and running digital in medium- and large-sized agencies. Part of his role will be to help evolve the Havas offering into a digital-first approach across all our disciplines. This means he will be working very closely with strategy, which I lead, with the creative team led by my business partner John Davenport, client service led by Kerryn Clayton and with the PR team led by Larry Khumalo.”

Jayes is a seasoned digital expert, with a proven track record in building and running a successful digital marketing business. In his previous work, he was instrumental in building a suite of products that facilitated multi-market integration for both local and global campaigns, training and talent development for team members and clients, and global digital leadership that shifted organisational culture. He worked on a number of brands that included automotive, telecommunications, travel and tourism and FMCG.

“I am looking forward to adding value within the Havas Village and within the Vivendi Africa stable. I believe that through Havas’s distinctive offering around content, entertainment, culture and technology we’re uniquely positioned to make a real, meaningful difference for both our clients and the community at large,” said Jayes of his appointment.  

As head of digital, Jayes leads digital integration strategy within the Havas Village, collaborating with Universal Music Group, GameLoft and other businesses within Vivendi Africa. He will work closely with existing and new clients to deliver and implement strong digital strategies with a team of consultants across multiple disciplines. Part of the role will also see him sit on the leadership team, helping steer Havas in the region towards success. He kicked off his position on 1 February 2021.

