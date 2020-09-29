Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Be The first to use Whatsapp rich media templates!

29 Sep 2020
Issued by: Techsys Digital
Boomerang.africa announces the release of its rich media template messages for Whatsapp.

As an official Facebook ISV, Boomerang helps you build WhatsApp platforms to drive conversations, engage consumers and offer support.

Our rich media template feature allows companies to send quick click menus, images, videos and PDFs to their customers. In addition to this, businesses now also have access to sending template messages that contain locations, quick reply and call-to-action buttons.

Template types that are now available


Contact us to send account statements, invoices, boarding passes via PDF or images and videos that contain receipts, how-to tutorials or order confirmations all via Whatsapp!

Are you ready to see how Boomerang can elevate your business and improve your customers’ lives? Reach out to us at www.boomerang.co.za and we’ll schedule a live demo of our bot builder.

Want to get started? Simply head to our website and fill in our contact form or email any questions you may have to az.oc.gnaremoob@olleh and we'll get back to you.

Contact us today:
Cape Town Office: 021 788 6896
Email: az.oc.gnaremoob@olleh



Techsys DigitalRaised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.
