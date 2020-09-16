Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

The one thing all these companies have in common

16 Sep 2020
Issued by: MyBroadband
There is one thing South Africa's leading IT, telecoms, and finance companies have in common - they all partner with MyBroadband.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest technology publication, with 2.2 million monthly readers.

What makes this audience unique is that most readers are IT executives and professionals who are the decision makers in their companies and families.

MyBroadband therefore provides companies with a single place to reach South Africa’s most influential ICT executives and decision makers.

Below is a summary of the latest statistics, provided by the IAB SA and Narratiive.

Professional positions

  • 1.1 million managers
  • 259,000 business owners
  • 53,000 CEOs and Directors

Personal information

  • 1.8 million readers are the main household decision-makers.
  • 437,000 readers have a personal income of over R30,000 per month.
  • The readers include 1.3 million males and 0.9 million females.
These readers are the exact people who most IT, telecoms, and finance companies want to reach.

They are highly influential in their companies and social circles, have a high disposable income, and are tech-savvy.

With a strong drive for companies to optimise their marketing spend and ensure an excellent ROI, MyBroadband is now the partner of choice.

Its new marketing products makes it easy for companies to reach highly targeted audiences and deliver the message you want to them.

The results from these marketing campaigns have been excellent, which is why MyBroadband has seen a big spike in advertising campaigns in 2020.

For more information, visit: MyBroadband’s marketing page.

MyBroadbandMyBroadband.co.za, founded in 2003, has quickly grown into South Africa's largest Information Technology website. The site provides its user base with a unique blend of news, social networking and industry interaction.
About Us | News | Contact
