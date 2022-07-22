Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

NielsenIQM&C Saatchi AbelAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIAB South AfricaOgilvy South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingDUKEIMC ConferenceAbnormalMotsepe AdvertisingIrvine PartnersDMASAUniversity of PretoriaEast Coast RadioFlow CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Copywriter (Digital Marketing & B2B) Somerset West
  • Senior Media Relations Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Financial Accountant Cape Town
  • Court Reporter Roodepoort
  • Digital Business Journalist Roodepoort
  • Creative Content Manager Johannesburg
  • Business Manager Johannesburg
  • Camera Operator - Jimmy Jib Johannesburg
  • Music Compiler Johannesburg
  • Magazine Advertising Sales Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Africa No Filter launches African journalism handbook

    22 Jul 2022
    Africa No Filter is challenging stereotypical news about Africa with its latest handbook Why Change the Way We Write About Africa? A storyteller's guide to reframing Africa.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The handbook hopes to close the gap between mainstream and alternative stories of Africa by equipping journalists and storytellers with the tools to write about the continent beyond poverty, disease, poor leadership, corruption and conflict.

    It defines what narrative is and the impact of the stereotypical one about Africa. It also provides the historical context that informs current narratives about Africa - from political events like the Berlin Conference and the Mau Mau uprisings to literature and pop culture moments like Live Aid concerts - and their impact on African stories.

    Source: © Mail & Guardian Veteran poet, legendary journalist and renowned author, Donato Francisco “Don” Mattera passed away peacefully on Mandela Day
    Paying tribute to poet, journalist and activist, Don Mattera

    2 days ago

    Why Change the Way We Write About Africa is part of Africa No Filter’s work of shifting stereotypical narratives about and within Africa to reflect a dynamic continent.

    The handbook does this by including a checklist of practical suggestions to start telling African stories with nuance. For example, in addition to hiring Africans to tell the continent’s stories or including more Africans on global storytelling platforms and forums, the handbook also suggests seven steps to overcoming stereotypical framing.

    These include using African experts and people with lived experiences of events, consciously avoiding stereotyping in the choice of words and images, providing an accurate and specific context instead of framing Africa as if it’s one country, and respecting the agency of subjects; which can be done by applying ethical storytelling principles. The handbook also has examples of the kind of nuanced storytelling it’s calling for.

    Algorithms, bots and elections in Africa: how social media influences political choices
    Algorithms, bots and elections in Africa: how social media influences political choices

    By 5 Apr 2022

    Moky Makura, executive director at Africa No Filter, said, “This handbook is a call to action for the media and creative storytellers to help them understand how narratives are formed and the opportunities for them to develop alternative stories that are rooted in the continent’s reality.”

    Why Change the Way We Write About Africa is available for download here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Africa, Moky Makura, African journalism, Africa No Filter



    Related

    Image supplied: Xabiso Vili
    Exploring Extended Reality with Future Africa finalist Xabiso Vili19 May 2022
    Source: © PRovoke Media The APO GRoup and the International Organization for Migration]] (IOM) recently won a PRovoke Africa Sabre Award
    APO Group and IOM win PRovoke Africa Sabre Award17 May 2022
    Supplied. Africarare’s Ubuntuland sold 149 plots of virtual land in in less than eight minutes when released for sale. Picture: Ubuntuland central kraal
    Ubuntuland plots sell out in under 8 minutes3 May 2022
    Source: © dolgachov
    African Media Agency and Smart Africa Media announce partnership25 Apr 2022
    Source: © algoa.info Lagos, Nigeria. The Africa PR and Communications report will cover all of Africa
    Africa PR & Communications report expanded to entire African continent6 Apr 2022
    5 South Africans named AME Awards' 2022 Middle East & Africa grand jury
    5 South Africans named AME Awards' 2022 Middle East & Africa grand jury23 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz