Tropika's TVC: A trip down memory lane

Tropika's latest TV advert is a trip down memory lane, designed to take viewers back to their childhood, has a strong emphasis on nostalgia.

Currently airing on local TV stations, YouTube, and social media platforms the TVC is part of the South Africa diary fruit juice brand’s 2023 Smooth Rider campaign.

“Tropika has a heritage of nearly four decades, making it a unique part of many South African’s lives.

“We wanted to reignite this nostalgia and the brand love consumers hold dear to their hearts,” says Miantha Roux, Clover Beverages business unit head.

Extraordinary attention to detail

The advert underpins everyday South African quirks with extraordinary attention to detail without feeling garish or kitsch.

From the beaded wooden seat massager to the instantly recognisable Hulu dancer bobbing on the dashboard, there are subtle nods to memories we all hold dear.

The use of satire through the little roadside shack titled Load Shed followed by the gargantuan potholes which must be precariously dodged at high speeds as if one were a professional circuit driver - something any motorist in South Africa will unreservedly attest to sharing sentiments with.

“This commercial showcases how Tropika seamlessly fits into everyday reality, making everything just a little smooother,” adds Roux.

Relevant to today’s South African youth

With the opening sequence set in a jaundiced tropical roadside oasis with saturated blue skies, palms that breezily sway in the oceanic pulses and a robustly rusty sky-blueFord Sierra this advert transports you to a happier world of smooth Tropika sipping immediately.

The clever use of fastidious colours, shapes and iconography gently nudge your perspective in the direction of the skilful nuances that tie back to the brand.

Francois de Villiers, ECD at Joe Public says, “We needed to make the idea of “smoooth” relevant to today’s South African youth, while still maintaining the brand’s island roots.”

So, they put themselves in their shoes or rather, their car seat.

“We took one of the most daunting experiences they face, their driving test, accompanied by a few other infamous South African challenges, and gave it an island twist. Showing that no matter how rough things get, you can get through it, when sipping onthe smoooth life withTropika.”

Bryan van Niekerk, Asher Stoltz and Eduan van Jaarsveldt of Team Best, brought the off-beat storytelling, understated humour and laid-back style of the islands to life. (van Niekerk also composed music track.)

All-new Tropika Zero

The TVC highlights the all-new Tropika Zero, which has zero added sugar, providing the perfect alternative for health-conscious consumers