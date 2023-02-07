Industries

TBWA\SA boasts a successful data and insights internship programme

7 Feb 2023
TBWA
Staying ahead of the digital curve means ensuring talent keeps up with the demands of the modern-day workplace such as requirements for data and digital analytical ability. As the brand experience company, TBWA\South Africa decided to do something about it, with the launch of a cutting-edge and innovative data and insights internship programme.
The 2022 group has successfully completed the programme, and is set to advance their careers within the organisation and in the industry; the company is looking forward to welcoming the interns of 2023.

TBWA\SA Group CEO, Luca Gallarelli says the result has been tremendous, opening up a healthy and fast-growing pipeline of fit-for-purpose digital and data talent, while also helping accelerate the transformation of the agency collective and industry at large.

“Being the disruption company demands that we live in a constant state of restlessness with our orientation always being to reach higher. We realised that getting the right candidates on board with such specialist and rare skills is difficult and expensive, with poaching and competition on the rise. The current problem is that there is a shortage of quality digital and data talent,” explains Gallarelli.

The need for performance marketing, end-to-end measurement, e-commerce, and other solutions saw agencies scrambling to meet demand.

“I think agencies were in a bit of trouble, but across the TBWA\ collective we decided to think differently about an old problem. Within a few short months, we recruited our first five candidates who have successfully completed the programmes and some have gotten jobs with TBWA agencies, while some went on to further their studies. It’s an achievement we are immensely proud of. And we’re seeing other businesses in the collective starting to request the same process, tools, and training to drive their future talent objectives,” adds Gallarelli.

The TBWA\SA approach relies on bringing talent into a fully immersive experience where they attend important meetings, briefs, pitches, and strategy development, and shadow only the best. Interns are not given the standard mundane jobs; they get face time with leaders rather than middle managers. Critical thinking and soft skills are also developed – key but often forgotten parts of traditional training programmes.

“The TBWA\SA internship helped a lot. I have learned valuable skills, soft and hard, and I better understand the brand communications industry. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity that TBWA\SA has given me,” says Cherezaad Samuels, one of the 2022 interns.

TBWA
We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.
