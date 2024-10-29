Marketing & Media Advertising
    Karabo Motsepe appointed TBWA\South Africa's head of talent acquisition

    6 Nov 2024
    6 Nov 2024
    TBWA\South Africa has appointed Karabo Motsepe as its new head of talent acquisition. She joined TBWA\South Africa on 1 October 2024.
    TBWA\South Africa has appointed Karabo Motsepe as its new head of talent acquisition (Image supplied)
    TBWA\South Africa has appointed Karabo Motsepe as its new head of talent acquisition (Image supplied)

    Her role will be crucial in advancing TBWA\South Africa’s efforts to recruit diverse, highly skilled and talented individuals who contribute to the agency’s culture of creativity and disruption.

    “We’re excited to have Karabo on board,” says Luca Gallarelli, CEO of TBWA\South Africa.

    “Karabo brings deep knowledge and hands-on expertise in recruitment.

    “Her experience will be instrumental in helping us build and strengthen our Pirates to support our clients’ needs.

    “Her approach to talent sourcing and development aligns with our vision of fostering a workplace where innovation and creativity can thrive.”

    Joining at a pivotal time

    Motsepe will be responsible for leading the group’s recruitment strategy while ensuring that TBWA\South Africa attracts and retains the industry’s top talent.

    She joins TBWA\South Africa at a pivotal time when the agency continues to strengthen its reputation for innovative brand transformation and creativity.

    As head of recruitment, Motsepe will oversee the agency’s hiring practices, from identifying skill needs across departments to building a robust talent pipeline.

    Shaping the agency’s future

    “I’m excited to join TBWA\South Africa and look forward to contributing to its mission of attracting and retaining outstanding talent,” says Motsepe.

    “TBWA is known for its commitment to creativity and a culture that encourages forward-thinking.

    “The people are friendly and open; they’re willing to teach and assist, which makes it easier for a new member of staff to transition into new roles.

    “I’m looking forward to working with our team to identify candidates who will help shape the agency’s future and reinforce our reputation as an industry leader.”

    Motsepe is a senior recruitment generalist, with almost a decade’s experience.

    She started her career in 2015 at a recruitment agency, specialising in financial service sector placements.

    For the past six years, she has recruited for roles in marketing, analytics, actuarial, procurement, IT, risk and compliance, and finance.

    Motsepe holds a BCom in Marketing Management and a BCom in Industrial and Organisational Psychology. She is currently studying towards her BCom Honours in Industrial and Organisational Psychology.

    Let's do Biz