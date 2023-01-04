HereForHer: 2023 SuperSport's year of women in sport

This month SuperSport launched its #HereForHer campaign which sees SuperSport turn pink for 2023.

Image supplied. SuperSport's #HerForHer camapign celebrates a year of of women in sport in 2023

The "Here for Her" campaign aims to create more female heroes, increase viewership and talkability around women in sport, and to unearth more female talent across the continent.

Rooted in bigger dreams and burning ambition, the campaign is designed to empower women across the continent and will feature in all the SuperSport markets.

It will feature on all SuperSport platforms, including on air and the digital and social channels across the continent.

2023 a sufeit of women's sporting events

With the new year heralding a surfeit of elite women’s events around the world and in South Africa, SuperSport has designated 2023 as a year that will be packed with women’s sport, which continues to capture the imagination and create new stars.

It is, by any measure, the best time to shine a light on women’s sport, with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup, also in South Africa, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Netball World Cup in South Africa and the women’s Ashes all taking place this year.