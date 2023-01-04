Saniss Health and Wellbeing Awards recognise fundamental role of advertising

The Saniss Health and Wellbeing Awards, which recognise the steady growth of the sectors globally, and the importance of the sector during the pandemic, where its messaging played a fundamental role, opened at the beginning of December.

Image supplied. The Saniss Awards recognise healthcare and wellbeing messaging

Saniss understands the importance of this type of message, which is why it seeks to provide visibility for the best strategic and creative actions from the health and wellness sectors, produced across the five continents.

Free registration of cases

Participating agencies can submit up to five cases without paying any registration fees. The format for this festival involves only the winners paying for the rights of visibility, production, management and award shipping rights. This allows all agencies to have the same opportunities for participation, so that medals are defined by talent, and not by festival enrollment budgets.

All agencies can participate

Multinational and independent agencies can participate in Saniss. They can specialise in health or they can be general creative agencies, from PR, multicultural, data, B2B, producers, and digital agencies. In other words, all advertising communication companies that have creative cases related to health or well-being content can participate.

Top rate judges’ panel

This interesting and novel proposal will give greater prominence to a health industry that needs to be evaluated with a more specialised vision, through a panel of judges that understands the day-to-day activities of a sector as demanding as that of health and wellness.

Saniss has convened a panel of judges from the main creative agencies as well as professionals specialised in the pharma and wellness sector, to have a more comprehensive vision.

The festival understands that these types of messages have very different standards that require a much more specialised evaluation.

For the launch edition, the judges’ panel includes, amongst others:

Pierre Loo, executive creative director, McCann Health.



Eduardo Basque, associate creative director, Ogilvy Health NY.



Daniela Varela, creative director TBWA\ Health Collective & TBWA\WorldHealth.



Andrés Chornogubsky, global director, Evidenze Scientific Events.



Angélica Espinosa, head of art, Saatchi & Saatchi Hungary.



Henry Medina, CCO, Ogilvy.

Key dates

Open for entries: 6 December, 2022



Entry closing date: 4 April, 2023



Winners notified: 10 April 2023



Award ceremony: 4 May 2023

The official venue where the medal handover ceremony will be held, will be announced in the coming weeks.

This event will bring together a select group of winners, press, and special guests around a series of social activities, such as cocktails, dinners, and obviously the awards ceremony.

Agencies can register here